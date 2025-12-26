Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a bold message to Tunisia ahead of their AFCON 2025 clash on Saturday, December 27

Nigeria recorded their first victory of the tournament with a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday night, December 23

The three-time AFCON champions currently sit second in the group standings, following Tunisia’s 3-1 win against Uganda

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has issued a powerful statement ahead of Nigeria's clash against Tunisia in their second match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, December 28.

Ndidi led Nigeria to beat the Tafia Stars of Tanzania 2-1 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes, with goals courtesy Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania scored their equalising goal between Nigeria's goals through Floriana FC midfielder Charles M'Mbombwa after a wonderful cross from the left wing, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali misjudging him to be offside.

The three-time AFCON winners sit second in Group C, behind the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, who defeated the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in Rabat. Both teams will clash in Fez on December 27, per ESPN.

The Cranes of Uganda and Tafia Stars of Tanzania will face off in their second group games on the same day after losing their opening matches.

We are ready for Tunisia - Ndidi

Leicester City legend Wilfred Ndidi has declared the team’s readiness to face North African giants Tunisia on Saturday.

According to Austin Okon-Akpan, the Besiktas midfielder said he would not disclose the team’s strategies to the public.

The Super Eagles captain explained that the squad will review their previous match against Tanzania to identify and address any loopholes. He said:

"We are 100% ready for Tunisia. On how we'll approach the match, I cannot say anything for now. The team will go back and learn from the Tanzania game before approaching the Carthage Eagles."

Ndidi explained how it felt to officially captain the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Genk star described the match against Tanzania as a decent outing following their victory over the stubborn Taifa Stars. He said:

"It is an amazing experience leading the team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It is a task that I needed to step up and it is good.

Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Akor Adams during the match between Nigeria and Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Getty Images

"The match against Tanzania was a good win which is the most important. The first game of the tournament is always like this but there is always room for improvement. I will say we got the three points, and we'll get back to seeing the game, work on things we need to improve on.

"Our first game was not difficult but the first half was good and in the second half we actually stayed back which made it look difficult but every game is difficult but it's just about what we can do, hold opponents and this is why we are Nigerians."

