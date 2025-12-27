The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in their second match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman scored to secure all three points and top of Group C

Nigeria have now qualified for the Round of 16 and will face Uganda’s Cranes in their final group match

Nigeria humbled Tunisia 3-2 in their second match at the Complexe Sportif de Fès at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman secured Nigeria’s place in the Round of 16 and kept them comfortably at the top of Group C.

In the 8th minute, Victor Osimhen missed a clear header after connecting with a cross from Sevilla forward Akor Adams. Three minutes later, he failed to convert another free header from a corner kick.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scores his first goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Fez. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In the 18th minute, the Galatasaray striker found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside as he had moved too early before Adams released the pass.

In the 29th minute, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey delivered a cross from the left flank, but Osimhen once again could not direct his header on target.

Two minutes later, Tunisia came close to scoring when Hazem Mastouri flicked the ball goalward, but it was cleared by a Nigerian defender.

In the 36th minute, Ali Abdi dribbled past Bright Osayi-Samuel and squared the ball to Mastouri, who attempted to lay it off for Elias Achouri, only for Semi Ajayi to make a timely clearance.

Five minutes later, Alex Iwobi produced a moment of brilliance in midfield to find Ademola Lookman, who attempted to dribble past three Tunisian defenders but lost possession.

Victor Osimhen finally broke the deadlock in the 44th minute after converting a neatly measured cross from Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, per Sofa Score.

The Super Eagles captain Wilfed Ndidiscored his first goal for Nigeria in the 50th minute with a header, as Ademola Lookman provided his second assist of the night.

In the 60th minute, Sevilla forward Akor Adams nearly made it three for Nigeria, but his effort was deflected for a corner kick.

Seven minutes later, Ademola Lookman made it three for the Super Eagles, scoring his second goal of the tournament after converting an assist from Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman scores his second goal of the tournament against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Fez, Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In the 74th minute, Tunisia pulled one back as Montassar Talbi headed home Hannibal Mejbri’s free kick from the left flank, beating goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Live Scores.

Coach Eric Chelle made a double substitution, bringing on Moses Simon for Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke for Frank Onyeka in the 78th minute.

In the 87th minute, defender Ali Abdi scored a penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel handed the ball inside the box following a VAR review.

Babayaro mentions Osimhen's weakness

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles star Celestine Babayaro has pointed out Victor Osimhen’s weaknesses ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Group C clash against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Babayaro has accused Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen of not timing his runs perfectly during matches.

Source: Legit.ng