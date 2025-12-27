Super Eagles legend Celestine Babayaro has listed Victor Osimhen's weakness ahead of Nigeria's second match at the 2025 AFCON

Nigeria will take on group C leader Tunisia at the Complexe Sportif de Fez later today, December 27

Osimhen failed to find the back of the net in the Super Eagles' 2-1 win against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania on December 23

Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebara disagrees with Super Eagles legend on Osimhen's weakness

Former Super Eagles star Celestine Babayaro has pointed out Victor Osimhen’s weaknesses ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Group C clash against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will face the Carthage Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Saturday, December 27, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm (Nigerian time).

Osimhen failed to find the net in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania, with Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman scoring the goals, per BBC.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium.

The Galatasaray striker had several chances in the first half but was unable to convert them, while one of his efforts was ruled offside following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, per ESPN.

Babayaro mentions Osimhen's weaknesses

Super Eagles legend Celestine Babayaro has accused Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen of not timing his runs perfectly during matches.

According to OwnGoal, the former Newcastle star explained that Osimhen is most times not aware of where his markers are.

The 47-year-old said the former Napoli forward makes his run before his teammates release the ball. Babayaro said:

”Strikers have to time their runs and get them right. Victor Osimhen moves a bit too early during matches and most times not even aware of where his marker is. Osimhen tends to run without checking which is why he is constantly flagged offside.

"In the game of football, it is normal for forwards to be caught offside, but when it is becoming too much like that of our striker Victor Osimhen, then you have to look at the timing of his runs, which is something he needs to improve on to be a top striker."

The former Anderlecht star recalled that Victor Osimhen had three goals ruled out for offside and his only goal was in the first match against Equatorial Guinea. Babayaro said:

"At the last edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, Osimhen had three goals ruled out for offside. This is because of the poor nature of his runs that makes him to stray offside most times."

Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium in Fes.

Adebara disagrees with Babayaro

Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebara has disagreed with the Super Eagles legend over claims about Victor Osimhen’s weaknesses.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebara argued that Nigeria’s midfielders and wingers often delay passes unnecessarily, limiting the striker’s effectiveness.

He cited players such as Michael Owen (former Liverpool star) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (former Manchester United star), noting that they shared similar pace-related traits with Osimhen. Adebara said:

"Victor Osimhen is not to be blamed for the offsides; the midfielder and wingers are responsible for that. We have watched players like Own and Nistelrooy, we see how the midfielder release the ball on time because of their pace.

"Osimhen is a goal poacher and by now his teammates should have understand his pattern because he can overrun defenders."

