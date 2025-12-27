The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign on Saturday, December 23

Nigeria will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a top-of-the-table clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fes

The match will be televised on multiple TV stations globally and livestream platforms on mobile and other devices

The Super Eagles’ second Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be televised across multiple platforms globally.

Nigeria defeated the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 in its opening match and will continue the group stage campaign against Tunisia, which defeated Uganda 3-1, at Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Super set to face Tunisia at AFCON 2025 after beating Tanzania in opening match. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, it is a top-of-the-table clash between the two countries that share one of the most heated rivalries in Africa, which has seen two walkouts, including one at AFCON 1998.

Saturday is for the rivals' matchup in Group C, with East African neighbours Tanzania and Uganda clashing hours before the Nigeria vs Tunisia match.

Nigeria vs Tunisia team news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have no injury concerns as all players who took part in the 2-1 win over Tanzania came out of the match unscathed.

Eric Chelle and his staff oversaw the final training session on Monday, which all 28 players took part in, and there was no report of any knock or fitness issue.

Tunisian forward Hazem Mastouri was a doubt to face Nigeria after limping off at halftime against Uganda, but he has been declared fit to face Nigeria.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria and Tunisia have met 21 times in all competitions, six of which have been at AFCON. Nigeria has the upper hand with three wins and two draws. Tunisia won its only match in regular time at AFCON 2021.

What Chelle and Trabelsi said

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle hinted at a tactical change against Tunisia after admitting after the win over Tanzania that he made some bad decisions.

“I cannot talk about my starting eleven, you will see at the beginning of the game, I can tell you something, now in my mind," he said at the press conference.

“I have two options, the first is to maybe let the ball go to Tunisia and when we get the ball go directly to score a goal or to continue with our philosophy because Tunisia is a great game maybe we will change something.”

Eric Chelle speaks ahead of Nigeria vs Tunisia. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Tunisia’s head coach, Sami Trabelsi, faced the expected question of how he would contain Nigeria's attack, which included former African Players of the Year, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

“We are a team known for a collective approach at all levels, both defensively and offensively,” he told the press conference.

“We will deal with all the players and all the stars present in the Africa Cup of Nations with the same discipline. Nothing will be exceptional for any player, but there will be collective defensive and offensive organisation.”

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels 252 and 254 on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC 2 for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

