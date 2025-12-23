Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday night, December 23

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal after Hull City gave Nigeria the lead

Fans have reacted to the Super Eagles’ victory over the stubborn Taifa Stars as Nigeria prepare to face Tunisia

Nigeria delivered a strong performance in their opener, securing a 2-1 victory over Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday night, December 23.

Goals from defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman cancelled out Charles Mombwa’s strike, sending the Super Eagles to the top of Group C.

In the 35th minute, Sevilla forward Akor Adams played a through pass to Victor Osimhen, who rounded the goalkeeper and fired a shot that was cleared by defender Bakari Mwamnyeto for a corner.

Hull City star Semi Ajayi scores Nigeria's first goal against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

A minute later, Hull City defender Semi Ajayi opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Alex Iwobi.

In the 43rd minute, Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman nearly doubled Nigeria’s lead, but his effort was once again cleared by the defender.

Early in the second half, Osimhen found the net from an Akor Adams assist, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

In the 50th minute, Charles Mombwa equalised for the Tafia Stars, with an assist from Novatus Miroshi from the left flank.

Two minutes later, Nigeria reclaimed the lead through Lookman as the former Fulham star beat four defenders to find the back of the net, with Fulham star Iwobi getting his second assist of the game, per Sofa Score.

In the 59th minute, Paris FC star Moses Simon replaced Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze, while Sevilla star made way for Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

In the 60th minute, Lookman almost scored a brace as his shot was deflected over the bar following an assist from Osimhen.

In the 80th minute, substitute Dele-Bashiru had an effort after Osimhen was hacked down in the penalty box. Seven minutes from the end, Kelvin John’s effort went wide, allowing Nigeria to stay in the game, per Al Jazeera.

In the 86th minute, Super Lig top scorer Paul Onuachu replaced Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen fails to score against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

The former Napoli striker failed to find the back of the net and remains six goals short of equalling legendary Rashidi Yekini as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer.

Fans react

@lebar4real said:

"Lookman love AFCON tournament. He shines in it. OMG 😱😳."

@andenwui wrote:

"We no carry play come for this tornament.

"We are serious."

@AmanTya83796772 added:

"That’s an incredible finish from Ademola Lookman, truly top corner precision."

@NeliuzK_FCB said:

"Tanzania 🇹🇿 you don't have a future here.

"You can never make. YOU. CAN. NEVER. MAKE IT...

"You who suppose to be serving dinner to the actual footballers at AFCON."

