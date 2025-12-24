A Super Eagles star has faced heavy online criticism despite Nigeria securing a 2-1 victory in their opening match

Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman were on the scoresheet as Nigeria defeated the Tafia Stars of Tanzania

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has also shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ opener

Ex-international Garba Lawal has defended a Super Eagles star following Nigeria’s match against Tanzania on Tuesday night, December 23.

The Super Eagles secured a 2-1 victory over the Tafia Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco. Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 36th minute, assisted by Alex Iwobi.

The three-time AFCON champions nearly doubled their lead before halftime, but Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba made a crucial save.

In the 50th minute, Tanzania’s Charles M'Mombwa equalised, silencing Super Eagles fans and the coaching crew. Two minutes later, 2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead with a left-footed strike, again assisted by Iwobi, securing all three points for Eric Chelle’s side, per BBC.

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal cautions against criticising defender Zaidu Sanusi for Tanzania's goal against Nigeria during the AFCON 2025. Photo by: Adam Davy/EMPICS and Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lawal defends Sanusi

Former Super Eagles winger Garba Lawal has criticised those targeting left-back Zaidu Sanusi after Nigeria’s match against Tanzania.

According to Footy Africa, the Roda JC legend highlighted that coach Eric Chelle trusts the Porto defender, giving him the starting role over other players.

Lawal added that Sanusi deserves respect for consistently showing up whenever he is called upon to represent the country. He said:

“Why are they criticising him? Is he the only player on the pitch, or was he solely at fault for the Tanzania equalizer?

"I don’t understand why one player is being singled out for criticism when football is a team sport.

The boy deserves some respect. He is playing for the nation.”

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi, during the 2023 AFCON quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Angola in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

@Leged45 said:

"I go out of my way not to disrespect pro footballers because people haven't got the slightest clue sometimes. The worst pro is 10x better than you are. However, Zaidu Sanusi of Super Eagles is not better than me!!"

@Ighovics wrote:

"Have been watching Zaidu Sanusi for years, and that brother has never put in a good cross never."

@oyimzy added:

"Zaidu Sanusi can’t do much going forward but you can’t deny the fact that in defense, he brings that composure and experience and can easily be relied on."

@web3_Boyy said:

"If you watch clearly you will see most of his crosses are ground ball cross to the boss onlike now that he needs to feed the 9 up crosses !

"I will rate him 7/10. No offence."

@AdelekeMuyiwa4 added:

"If Zaidu Sanusi is a professional, you too can make it as a professional don’t give up."

Nigeria will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second match at the ongoing 2025 AFCON, per ESPN.

