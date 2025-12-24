Victor Osimhen was visibly frustrated after being substituted in Nigeria’s 2-1 AFCON 2025 opener vs Tanzania

The Super Eagles forward missed several key chances but contributed with an assist to Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle focused on the win and positives, ignoring the striker’s visible frustration

A Nigerian football expert has a few words for the striker who had one of his goals ruled out for offside

Victor Osimhen was visibly upset after being substituted during Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their Group C opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles striker endured a night of missed opportunities, twice dribbling past the Tanzanian goalkeeper only to see one effort blocked and another run off the line.

Victor Osimhen was visibly upset after the Super Eagles striker was subbed by Eric Chelle in Nigeria's 2-1 victory against Tanzania. Photo by Andel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

In the second half, Osimhen had a goal ruled out for offside by a narrow margin.

Despite his frustrations, the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker played a key role in Nigeria’s attack, setting up Ademola Lookman with a perfectly chested assist, The Athletic reports.

However, with the game still nervy five minutes from time, head coach Eric Chelle replaced the 26-year-old forward, who was given two new roles before the match, with Paul Onuachu.

Osimhen’s reaction was immediate and visible as he exchanged words with Chelle before taking his seat on the bench, expressing the disappointment of a player who wanted to finish the game on the pitch.

Chelle ignores Osimhen’s frustrations

Meanwhile, Chelle remained calm when asked about the incident.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle did not address the touchline behaviour of Victor Osimhen after the striker was substituted. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles coach praised Nigeria’s attacking intent in the first half and acknowledged that the team needed to improve in closing out matches.

“We have to analyse this win because in the first half we did a lot of good things, we created a lot of chances to score. In the second half, we gave Tanzania the chance to come back into the game with two mistakes.”

Chelle refused to comment on the confrontation with Osimhen, choosing instead to focus on the three points.

“We are satisfied with the three points. That is the most important. For the moment, I want to focus on the positives,” Chelle explained.

The Super Eagles coach's measured response shows he prioritised team success over individual frustrations.

'Osimhen needs to stay focused'

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert Bright Akpotabor, in a chat with Legit.ng, has encouraged Osimhen to keep his head in the game and not get too emotional on the football pitch.

"The game against Tanzania is one those games Osimhen did not turn up for the Super Eagles. It was obvious he had an underwhelming game.

"Osimhen allowed his emotions get the best of him when things weren't working out and I'll suggest he needs to stay focused and the goals will certainly come."

Nigeria’s win over Tanzania, although hard-fought, leaves lessons to be learnt.

The Super Eagles now sit second in Group C behind Tunisia, who defeated Uganda 3-1 on the same night, Foot Africa reports.

Despite Osimhen’s frustration and missed chances, the Galatasaray forward’s influence on the pitch was evident, and the Super Eagles will look to build on the performance.

Next, Nigeria faces Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, in a clash that could determine which team finishes top of Group C.

Chelle admits to making bad choices

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly admitted that not all of his decisions paid off, despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The honest assessment came after the Super Eagles secured three crucial points in Group C, kick-starting their quest for a fourth continental title.

Source: Legit.ng