Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been heavily linked with possible moves to the English Premier League

Former Nigerian star Celestine Babayaro has urged the Nigerian duo to join Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea

Osimhen's loan deal with Galatasaray will lapse at the end of the season, while Lookman is yet to extend his contract with Atalanta

Former Nigerian international Celestine Babayaro has suggested that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would excel at Chelsea Football Club.

The pair have been heavily linked with possible moves to the English Premier League as soon as the 2024-2025 football season ends.

Babayaro, who was a member of the Chelsea squad between 1997 and 2005, also urged the London club to swap Senegalese star Nicolas Jackson to one of the Nigerian stars.

Celestine Babayaro has urged Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to consider joining Chelsea. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

The former left-back is convinced that both players have what it takes to improve the Stamford Bridge team's fortunes.

According to the 46-year-old, Chelsea can contend for the Premier League title should they complete the signing of the Nigerian duo.

Babayaro told Africa Foot:

"Lookman and Osimhen would fit in perfectly at Chelsea. It's obvious they would have an immediate impact there if signed.

Look, we're talking about two of the best strikers in Europe right now. African players have always excelled at Chelsea, and these two would be no different.

"They would form the core of the club and make the team instant contenders. They're also a good buy because they each have one year left on their contracts.

"In one of the deals, probably Osimhen's, they could trade Jackson (Nicolas), which I think would be a smart move."

Lookman has been rumoured to be on his way out of Atalanta, with Liverpool, PSG, and Arsenal mentioned as interested clubs.

"He has scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Osimhen would return to Napoli after his loan spell with Galatasaray lapses at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles forward has so far netted 26 goals in all competitions for the Turkish club so far.

He netted his first hat trick for Galatasaray during their 4-0 win over Antalyaspor and also showed his class to Alvaro Morata in the same game.

He was substituted in the 68th minute to a standing ovation from the Rams Park crowd, who have showered him with love since he arrived in the country in September.

Celestine Babayaro has tipped Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to excel at Chelsea. Photo: Ben Radford.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, on the other hand, is being monitored by Liverpool. The forward is poised to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

Gasperini speaks on Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman appeared to have made up with their words and gestures after the club humiliated Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The manager openly called a truce on their beef after the manager claimed it is part of life to clash and make up.

He noted that he had become friends with Papu Gomez, whom he had clashed with before the Argentine left Atalanta.

