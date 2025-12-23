Benin Republic have submitted an official petition after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opening match

Gernot Rohr's men were denied a clear penalty against DR Congo after VAR malfunctioned at that time

South African centre referee Abongile Tom officiated DR Congo's controversial 1-0 win over Benin

Benin Republic has reportedly submitted an official petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after their 1-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Cheetahs fell to a defeat in their opening match after Theo Bongonda capitalised on a defensive mix-up to give the Leopards the only goal, which was enough for the win.

VAR glitch denies Benin a penalty against DR Congo. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Foot Africa, the major talking point from the match was Benin's penalty appeal in the second half when DR Congo's captain, Chancel Mbemba, handled the ball in the box.

South African referee Abongile Tom went to check the video assistant referee, but found out the technology was not functioning, thus not awarding the penalty.

Head coach Gernot Rohr was visibly infuriated on the touchline while he was being briefed by the match officials in his technical area.

Benin submits petition to CAF

According to journalist Micky Jnr, Benin has submitted an official petition to CAF over the incident, which cost them the chance at scoring an equaliser.

The incident is the first major incident of the technology failure at the tournament on day three, and gives a bad spotlight to a great event so far.

AFCON has witnessed two penalties before the Benin incident, neither of which did not result in a goal. Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandour saved Rahimi’s penalty, and Zambia’s Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Toure’s penalty.

Gernot Rohr reacts to Benin's loss

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr did not dwell on the controversial incident but praised his team for a great performance and shifted focus to the next match against Botswana.

“We witnessed a very good football match that did not deserve to have a loser. My team made me proud. It was the first time we played with this system,” he told CAF Online.

"We will now prepare well for the match against Botswana, with the advantage of having our suspended players back.”

Gernot Rohr reacts after VAR glitch denies Benin penalty against DR Congo. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo's goalscorer and man of the match, Bongonda, admits that Benin gave the Leopards a great game and reinforced the fact that no team is easy to play against at AFCON.

“It was a difficult match. Personally, I didn’t know Benin very well. When you look at this AFCON, no team wins easily,” he said.

“It’s true that we only scored one goal, but we took the three points. The most important thing is to keep moving forward and go as far as possible in this competition.”

