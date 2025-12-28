Nigeria survives late drama as the Super Eagles held on to a 3-2 win over Tunisia despite a controversial penalty

Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams calls the penalty a “wrong call,” criticizing both officials for the decision

Social media explodes with outrage over CAF officiating after the contentious Tunisia penalty

Nigeria booked their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 after a tense 3-2 victory over Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

After failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles are eager to compensate Nigerians, and they are doing so in style in Morocco.

Malian referee Boubou Traore awarded a controversial penalty against Nigeria in the 3-2 victory against Tunisia. Photo by NurPhoto

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman, who set a new AFCON record, had the Super Eagles cruising at 3-0, but the Carthage Eagles mounted a late fightback, making the closing minutes nerve-wracking for the Super Eagles, GOAL reports.

Montassar Talbi opened the Tunisian response, and just minutes later, the drama escalated when Malian referee Boubou Traore awarded a controversial penalty against Nigeria, CAF Online reports.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was penalised for a challenge inside the penalty area, and VAR ruled the ball had touched his hand, despite his hands appearing in a natural position.

Tunisia converted the penalty, adding late tension to the already thrilling game, but Nigeria held on to secure the win and top spot in Group C.

Victor Osimhen reacts after Nigeria concedes a late controversial penalty against Tunisia. Photo by NurPhoto

Referee under fire for wrong penalty call

Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams criticised the decision and VAR’s involvement in the controversial penalty. Speaking to Legit.ng, he said:

"That was a wrong call from the referee and VAR because that was not a penalty. In no way was that a penalty because the defender's hands were in the right position."

Toritseju added:

"Even if the referee made the call, I expected VAR to overturn the decision because we have seen in different times that same decision not being awarded."

The call has sparked debates about officiating standards at AFCON 2025 and whether referees and VAR are applying rules consistently, especially in high-stakes matches where the Super Eagles are involved.

Fans slam CAF over controversial penalty decision

Social media exploded with Nigerian fans expressing frustration at the penalty decision.

Wako Joel tweeted:

"If Tunisia was awarded such a rubbish penalty against Nigeria, why wasn't South Africa awarded a penalty against Egypt? #AFCON2025 is now total garbage."

Oluwatobi added:

"That Tunisia penalty was both referee and var bowing to fans pressure. It's fraudulent refereeing in general though. On the other hand, there are countable Nigerian fans in the stadium rooting for the Super Eagles."

Another fan, Manjenkenke, expressed disbelief at the call:

"I want Nigeria to lose but that can’t be a penalty for Tunisia. Absolute madness."

With qualification to the knockout round already guaranteed, the Super Eagles will turn their focus to their final group game against Uganda on December 30.

