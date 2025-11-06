FIFA has caused a stir after appointing South African referees for Nigeria vs Gabon World Cup playoff

NFF officials and Nigerians have accused FIFA of bias following South Africa’s minister’s anti-Nigeria comments

Nigerian fans flooded social media with calls for CAF and FIFA to review the appointments

World football governing body, FIFA, has come under fire following its decision to appoint all-South African officials for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Gabon.

The move, which comes barely a week before the decisive playoff, has sparked heated debate among Nigerian football officials and fans who question the decision behind the appointment.

FIFA has appointed South African Tom Abongile as the centre referee for Nigeria's World Cup playoff versus Gabon. Photo by Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

UK-based journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, FIFA has confirmed Tom Abongile as the centre referee, Zakhele Siwela as the assistant referee, and Akhona Makalima as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the highly anticipated match. Hughes Alain Ndjovi has been named as the referee assessor.

The announcement, however, did not sit well with several Nigerian football authorities who have accused FIFA of insensitivity and bias.

According to BSNSports.com.ng, a senior Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official voiced serious concerns about the decision, referencing recent political comments made by South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, who allegedly expressed his wish for Nigeria not to qualify for the World Cup.

The Nigeria clash versus Gabon to be played at the El Barid Stadium in Morocco, as seen on CAF's official website, is considered one of the most crucial fixtures for the Super Eagles in their quest to qualify for the Intercontinental playoff.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the two finalists of the intercontinental playoffs will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Fans slam FIFA’s decision

Across social media, Nigerian football supporters have expressed anger and disbelief over FIFA’s choice of referees.

The Super Eagles will face off against Gabon in the World Cup playoff on November 13 in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Many argue that appointing officials from a country that has recently clashed with Nigeria both politically and competitively could compromise fairness in the fixture.

One popular fan and photojournalist, Pooja, posted:

“In fairness & sentiments, South African officials shouldn't be appointed by CAF to officiate Nigeria vs. Gabon in this WC playoffs in Morocco.

“A sitting minister in South Africa on tape said he doesn't want Nigeria to qualify for the WC & CAF had to appoint South Africans as the centre ref, AR & VR in a game involving Nigeria? Even the Ref Assessor is from Benin Republic. CAF should RETHINK this fast.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, urging the NFF to take action before the match takes place.

"NFF should take note of this very important message before it gets too late," another fan posted.

Calls for FIFA and CAF to rethink the appointment

Football stakeholders across Africa have also weighed in, urging FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the officiating lineup to prevent unnecessary controversy.

Some point out that officiating neutrality is vital, especially in a playoff that could define Nigeria’s World Cup ambitions.

One fan added:

“The sad thing is NFF will not act on this info. Just like they didn't act when about 3 countries played their home matches in South Africa, putting Nigeria at a demerit whilst SA enjoyed home support throughout the WC campaign. They will pay attention to little details like this.”

Another angry supporter wrote:

“One will expect NFF to have written to CAF immediately, just as they should have done when CAF gave the go-ahead to Lesotho and Zimbabwe to play their home WC qualifiers in SA even though SA is in the same group as them.”

With the playoff just days away and Nigeria's squad set to be announced, all eyes will be on FIFA to see whether the governing body stands by its decision or bows to mounting pressure from Nigerians.

Injury hit Gabon squad before playoff

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Gabon’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup have taken a setback just days before their crucial encounter with Nigeria.

A key member of the Panthers has been ruled out of the semi-final clash against the Super Eagles, scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

Source: Legit.ng