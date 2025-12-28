Ademola Lookman scored one goal and provided two assists in Nigeria’s 3–2 win over Tunisia

The Atalanta star was named Man of the Match as Super Eagles qualified for AFCON 2025 Round of 16

Atalanta praised Lookman’s performance with a public message after his standout display

Ademola Lookman delivered a performance to remember as Nigeria booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the Fez Stadium.

The Atalanta forward was the heartbeat of the Super Eagles’ attack, scoring once and assisting twice in a game that swung from total control to late chaos.

Ademola Lookman was the star of the show as Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 to seal qualification to the AFCON 2025 Round of 16. Photo by Abdel Majud Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria raced into a commanding 3-0 lead and looked set for a comfortable night before Tunisia mounted a spirited comeback that tested Eric Chelle’s side to the limit, GOAL reports.

Lookman’s influence was immediate. Just a minute before halftime, he whipped in a pinpoint delivery from the left flank that Victor Osimhen powered home with a towering header to give Nigeria the lead.

The Galatasaray striker had already caused problems in the air earlier, with two headers narrowly missing the target.

Lookman powers Nigeria to sweet victory

Nigeria carried their momentum into the second half and struck again just four minutes after the restart.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi rose highest to head home from another Lookman corner, doubling the Super Eagles’ advantage and underlining the winger’s devastating set-piece delivery.

The 2024 CAF African Player of the Year then crowned his display in the 66th minute.

After a clever cut-back from Osimhen, Lookman rifled a left-footed strike into the net from inside the box to make it 3-0 and seemingly put the contest beyond reach.

Tunisia, however, refused to go quietly. Montassar Talbi pulled one back in the 75th minute with a well-taken header from Hannibal Mejbri’s free-kick, igniting belief among the Carthage Eagles.

Ten minutes later, VAR intervened after Bright Osayi-Samuel was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Ali Abdi made no mistake from the spot, smashing the penalty into the roof of the net.

Tunisia pushed for an equaliser in stoppage time, coming agonisingly close when captain Ferjani Sassi’s header drifted inches wide.

Nigeria held firm to secure a vital second win, moving to six points and the top of Group C, as reported by CAF Online.

Atalanta send message to Lookman

Lookman’s impact in Morocco continues to grow, and Atalanta is delighted with it.

Lookman scored one goal and created two assists for Nigeria and was voted as the Man of the Match. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

With two goals and two assists in just two matches, the 28-year-old leads the tournament’s goal contribution charts and has already stamped his authority on AFCON 2025.

His Man of the Match display against Tunisia did not go unnoticed back in Italy.

Atalanta took to social media to celebrate their star man, sending a message that captured the mood perfectly.

“The Super Eagles fly into the AFCON 2025 round of 16 🦅👏.

“Ademola Lookman starred with a goal and two assists against Tunisia 🌟”

Nigeria will now face Uganda in their final group match in Fez next Tuesday, while Tunisia travel to Rabat to take on Tanzania as they fight to keep their AFCON hopes alive.

Lookman sets new AFCON record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has etched his name in recent AFCON history with a standout performance for Nigeria in their 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

He has scored five goals and registered three assists in the last two AFCON tournaments, which is more than any other player in the last two editions.

