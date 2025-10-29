Gernot Rohr has opened up on how Benin reacted to their 4-0 humiliating defeat by the Super Eagles

Nigeria booked their playoff spot after beating their neighbours by four goals on matchday 10 of the group stage

The former Super Eagles head coach will lead the Cheetahs to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Gernot Rohr has opened up on how Benin players and crew reacted to the 4-0 humiliating loss to the Super Eagles on the final matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Benin was on the verge of securing a historic World Cup qualification if it had secured a result against Nigeria, but their neighbours did them no favour.

Gernot Rohr discloses Benin players' reaction after their 4-0 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles needed a resounding win to clinch the playoff spot, and they got it. Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and Frank Onyeka's volley secured the needed result.

Rohr's Benin finished third, and their World Cup dream ended in agony as the Franco-German tactician’s former players came out on top against him.

Rohr reveals Benin's reaction after humiliating loss

Rohr disclosed the reaction of his players and staff after their 4-0 loss to Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 14.

The manager admitted that being close to qualifying Benin for its first-ever World Cup and losing it in that way was frustrating for everyone.

“It's true that the heavy defeat in Nigeria caused a lot of frustration within the staff and the dressing room, since we saw this World Cup very close,” he said as quoted by Foot Africa.

He added that despite their frustration, the match opened their eyes to areas to improve the squad, particularly in the defensive phase, where they still make mistakes.

The improvements must come early for the Cheetahs as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were drawn in Group D alongside Senegal, DR Congo, and Botswana.

Rohr looks forward to the tournament, admitting that their group is a tough one, but they must embrace the challenge as they keep rising in football.

“It’s a very tough group. Senegal and DR Congo are African powerhouses, and Botswana is developing fast,” he told CAF Online.

Benin players before their 1-1 draw against Nigeria during the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

“We will start against DR Congo, a semi-finalist at the last AFCON and still in the World Cup playoff race, which is a big challenge. Then comes Botswana, a must-win game if we want to advance.

“Finally, we face Senegal in Tangier, a team we know well after several recent encounters, including a friendly in Amiens that we lost narrowly (1-0). It’s demanding, but we embrace the challenge.”

Benin’s best outing at AFCON was reaching the quarter-finals in 2019, but has never won a match in regular time in the competition, a stain Rohr is ready to erase.

Gernot Rohr accused Nigeria of cheating

Legit.ng previously reported that Rohr accused Nigeria of cheating to reach the World Cup playoffs after finishing with the same points as Benin.

The German coach claimed that his former side edged out Benin on goal difference and noted that one of their four goals had a foul in the buildup.

