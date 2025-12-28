Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel has reacted to the controversial penalty given against him

The Birmingham City defender was adjudged to have had his hand in an unnatural position inside the box

Nigeria survived a late scare to defeat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 to progress to AFCON 2025 next round

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has reacted to the controversial penalty given against him during Nigeria's 3-2 win over Tunisia.

Nigeria raced to a 3-0 lead by the 66th minute, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen, captain Wilfred Ndidi and the immediate past CAF Best Ademola Lookman.

Ali Abdi converts a penalty against Nigeria at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Tunisia mounted a late, spirited charge, getting back two goals, the last of which was a controversial penalty which Boubou Traore awarded after a VAR check, as noted by CAF.

Traore adjudged that Birmingham City defender Bright Osayi-Samuel handled the ball in the box, and Ali Abdi converted the resulting penalty.

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles survived the nervy final 15 minutes and seven minutes of additional time to claim the three points and advance to the knockout stage, the second team to do so after the Pharaohs of Egypt, before Algeria became the third after a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso.

Osayi-Samuel reacts to controversial penalty

Osayi-Samuel spoke to Elegbete TV after the match and admitted that it was a painful incident for him, because he did not think it was a penalty.

“For me personally, it was painful because I didn't think it was a penalty. I've looked back as well. I don't think there's much I can do,” he said.

“Things like this happen, and you know, we had to fight back and make sure they wouldn't score the third one, and we did that.”

“So it was a good day today. I think it would have been better if we didn't concede two, but that's football, and we look to the next game,” he added.

The Super Eagles continue their adventure at Complexe du Sportif de Fes as they will play their third and final group game against the Cranes of Uganda at the same stadium.

Bright Osayi-Samuel reacts to the controversial penalty awarded against Nigeria. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Nigeria could kick off their knockout stage campaign at the same stadium if they finish at the top of Group C on the final day on December 30.

Chelle reacts to nervy ending

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle admitted that the final 15 minutes of the 3-2 win over Tunisia gave him nightmares about how it unfolded.

“Those final 15 or so minutes will give me nightmares was going a little bit crazy about what was happening because the players deserved a big game, and it was a test against a big team like Tunisia,” he told RFI per Yahoo Sport.

Chelle was famous at AFCON 2023 after his assistant poured water on his head after Mali’s elimination, and fans believed that he would have had the same had Tunisia equalised.

Why Traore awarded the penalty

Legit.ng explained why Boubou Traore awarded the controversial penalty against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their 3-2 win over Tunisia.

The Malian referee believes that Osayi-Samuel's hand moved from its natural position and made the right-back bigger while defending in his box.

