The trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze have made a bold prediction ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up at the 2023 AFCON after losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the final

Nigeria will begin their quest for a fourth continental title against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on December 23

Super Eagles trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze believe Nigeria stands a better chance of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled between December 21 and January 18, 2026, across nine cities in Morocco.

Nigeria is drawn in group C alongside the Tafia Stars of Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and the Cranes of Uganda.

The Super Eagles shifted total attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup between Nigeria and Jamaica in Brentford, London. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria can win AFCON 2025 - Chukwueze

On-loan Fulham star Samuel Chukwueze said winning the AFCON 2025 is significant in his career.

According to Fulham TV, the 26-year-old expressed joy at playing alongside Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, both at the country and club levels.

The AC Milan star threw a jab at defender Bassey to ensure he passed the ball to him for Nigeria to win the title. He said:

"Playing alongside Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey is fun, it is good to have them around. This AFCON is very important for us because we have not won it; having fun and taking your job seriously is part of it.

“So the first one was third place, the second one was Round of 16 in Cameroon, and the third one was, I hope the fourth one, Calvin Bassey will help us, if he decides to pass the ball to me, I think we will win it, so that I can cook.

"For now, we have raw, I am making it a bit spicy, when we reach the final that is when it will be well done; and when we lift the trophy, that is when it is completed, that is if he (Bassey) decides to pass the ball."

We are now mature - Bassey

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey said reaching the final of the last AFCON will serve as a motivation for the team.

The 25-year-old explained that the current Super Eagles squad is more mature and have gained more experience after playing more matches together, including the World Cup qualifiers. He said:

"I feel good and happy playing alongside my teammates, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

“Yeah 100%. I think back at the last AFCON I was 23. I have matured and a lot of the team have matured and we have gained a lot of experience.

"So, it would be good for the team and Alex different roles now, he is becoming more of the leadership role.”

Fulham stars Calvin Bassy and Alex Iwobi believe Nigeria will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi explained that the winning matches can be translated to improvement. He said:

“Basically, what he (Bassey) is trying to say is that anywhere you go, you always want to improve, so the only way we can improve is by winning it. Hopefully, it's not about age; everyone is a leader on the team. This is my fourth one.

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON campaign in group C against Tanzania on December 23, per ESPN.

Nigeria must beat Tanzania - Lawal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Real Madrid star, Dimeji Lawal, said Nigeria must beat Tanzania to make a statement at the 2025 AFCON.

The former Hellenic star said beating the Tafia Stars would boost the confidence of the team.

Source: Legit.ng