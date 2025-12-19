Shola Ameobi has warned the Super Eagles squad led by Eric Chelle, as they prepare for AFCON 2025 in Morocco

The former Nigerian international suggested that Uganda could pose problems for Nigeria in the group stage

According to him, a tournament like the AFCON has humbled several big teams in the past, warning against complacency

A former Nigerian international, Shola Ameobi, has warned Eric Chelle's Super Eagles against complacency at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C, where they take on Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in their quest for a fourth continental title, per CAF.

Ameobi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, also raised concerns over preparation for the AFCON.

Shola Ameobi warns the Super Eagles against complacency at AFCON 2025. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The 44-year-old, who was born in Zaria, Kaduna, disclosed that although Uganda might be minnows on paper, they could pose a big threat to the Super Eagles.

In an exclusive chat with Complete Sports, the former Newcastle United forward said:

"Uganda are coming into this tournament with something to prove. They’ve got the discipline, physicality and some hunger about them, and that is a dangerous combination in knockout football.

"AFCON has a habit of humbling a lot of the favourites, because I think in many circumstances teams bring too much arrogance or poor preparations, with players coming off long seasons from all around Europe and rest of the world.

"Every team brings different tactical systems, and in AFCON they experience a few differences to what they’re used to, like playing on pitches that probably aren’t as good.

"I think sometimes the bigger teams have the mentality of: ‘we’ll turn it on when we need to’, but they can be punished for that complacent approach, which we’ve seen in the past."

Uganda striker warns Super Eagles

Ahead of their Group C matches at the upcoming continental showpiece, Ugandan striker Melvyn Lorenzen has stated that opponents will face tough times.

The Cranes have struggled to make an impact at the AFCON, but they will hope to make a strong statement in Morocco.

Lorenzen, who has been impressive for Malaysian outfit Muangthong United, believed his team would not appear at the tournament as pushovers.

Eric Chelle will lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old Werder Bremen star said via FUFA:

"Even against the big nations, it's always a good result. We've never gone under; they've always shown themselves in a good light. So, I think any team that comes won't be comfortable playing us. It's time to prove that again."

