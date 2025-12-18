A former Nigerian international has shared insights on how the Super Eagles can clinch the 2025 AFCON title

The three-time AFCON champions arrived in Morocco on Thursday ahead of their opening match in the tournament

Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday

Former Real Madrid star Dimeji Lawal has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria, drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, are aiming for their fourth AFCON title.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will make his second consecutive appearance with Nigeria, having previously led Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

Since taking over as Nigeria's coach, Chelle has lost two matches against DR Congo (World Cup play-offs) and Egypt (friendly match).

The three-time AFCON winners will be without former captain Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu, Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, and others.

But Chelle named five fresh invitees, Ryan Alebiosu, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Usman Muhammed, Salim Fago Lawal, and Tochukwu Nnadi in his final 28-man squad.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, per Vavel.

Nigeria must beat Tanzania - Lawal

Former Chairman of Shooting Stars SC, Dimeji Lawal, said Nigeria must beat Tanzania to make a statement at the 2025 AFCON.

According to Complete Sports, the former Hellenic star said beating the Tafia Stars would boost the confidence of the team.

Lawal explained that Nigeria is capable of winning the title with the current squad. He said:

“The 2025 AFCON is in a few days, and the Super Eagles will be hoping to make the impossible possible at the end of the continental showpiece.

“It is very important for the Super Eagles to pick up the three points in their opening game against Tanzania. This will help boost the players’ confidence ahead of their second group game against Tunisia.

“Looking at the players at the disposal of coach Eric Chelle, I expect the Super Eagles to overcome Tanzania.”

Nigeria will shock Africa - Wambebe

Nigerian sports journalist Godwin Wambebe has echoed the views of former Super Eagles star Dimeji Lawal ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Wambebe stated that Nigeria remains the best team on the continent based on the current squad.

He added that a victory over Tanzania by a margin of three goals or more would send a strong message to the rest of the tournament contenders. Wambebe said:

"Nigeria can win the 2025 AFCON with the current team, all they have to do is beat Tanzania mercilessly and that will send a strong signal to the rest of their opponents.

"Victor Osimhen is going to be the joker of the squad, as the team must feed him so that he will not overstress himself."

Mikel Obi slams NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the inadequate preparation leading up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Super Eagles captain stated that he expected the NFF to present concrete plans after the country failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

