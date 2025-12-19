Uganda striker Melvyn Lorenzen has fired a strong warning to Nigeria and other AFCON 2025 Group C teams

Lorenzen is confident that Uganda can stand their ground against any team in the world ahead of the tournament in Morocco

The Cranes are in Group C alongside East African neighbours Tanzania, previous winners Nigeria, and Tunisia

Ugandan striker Melvyn Lorenzen has fired a warning to Nigeria and other Group C participants ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

AFCON 2025 kicks off in the North African country on December 21, 2025, with the host nation taking on Comoros in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Melvyn Lorenzen fires warning to Nigeria ahead of AFCON showdown. Photo from @OfficialFUFA.

Source: Twitter

As noted by CAF, previous winners Nigeria and Tunisia are drawn in a tricky Group C alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in Group C’s first match, while the Cranes will play their first match against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on December 23

Powerhouses Nigeria and Tunisia will clash in the second match, while Uganda and Tanzania will clash in the East African derby on December 27.

The Cranes will face the Super Eagles, while Tanzania will clash with Tunisia simultaneously in the final group match on December 30.

Melvyn fires warning to Nigeria

According to FUFA, head coach Paul Put called up Melvyn Lorenzen to his 28-man squad for the tournament in Morocco.

The Thailand-based striker admits it is an honour to represent his country in one of the biggest competitions in the world, where all eyes would be on.

“It is the biggest competition we would be playing, and we're excited. I think it [AFCON] is one of the biggest football competitions in the world, and it is a dream to represent your country,” he told FUFA.

“All eyes would be on the AFCON during that time, even people who usually won't follow football will probably be tuned in and watch the AFCON.”

“It is very exciting, I can show myself, I can compete against the best in the world, so it's exciting,” he added.

The Cranes of Uganda train ahead of AFCON 2025. Photo from @UgandaCranes.

Source: Twitter

Melvyn admits that even though he has been part of the team recently, he has been following the team and is confident in their ability to take on any team, including the top nations.

“We are in a tough group, and I think our goal should be to go for the group stages and see from there. It's not going to be easy, but we have a good team, so we'll see,” he added.

“Even against the big teams, we've always had good results, we never went under, and we always show ourselves in the good light. I think any team that comes won't be comfortable playing us, so it's time to prove that again.”

Tanzania names squad to face Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzania released its 28-man squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their opening match of AFCON 2025.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi selected mostly home-based players, with 19 of their players plying their trades in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Source: Legit.ng