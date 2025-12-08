Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has set a new Premier League record this season after his bright start to life in England

Samuel Chukwueze has set a new Premier League record this season after resurrecting from his slow start at Fulham after joining on a season-long loan.

Chukwueze was one of the five Super Eagles stars who completed deadline day transfers, moving to England with Fulham from Italian giants AC Milan.

He teamed up with compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey at the London club, which has an option to make his deal permanent if they are impressed.

The winger had a troubled start marred by injuries, but has recovered to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the past month.

Chukwueze set Premier League record

According to Sky Sports, Chukwueze was the most in-form Premier League player before Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the London derby at Craven Cottage.

His return of two goals and three assists in 229 minutes played before that match was the best minutes-per-goal contribution in that league’s history from players with over 200 minutes played.

He was averaging a goal contribution every 46 minutes before the match, but after 76 minutes with no contribution against Palace, his average dropped to 61 minutes.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Chukwueze has featured in eight matches since joining Fulham on loan, missing three matches due to injury and fitness.

He has started two matches, including the loss to Crystal Palace, making his record even more remarkable in his first few months in English football.

Chukwueze vows to give everything

Chukwueze has applauded head coach Marco Silva for pushing him to work harder and vows to give his all for the club whenever he is called upon.

“I think I’m happy, very happy about the form I’m in and everything,” he said as quoted by the Whistle Newspaper.

“I think the most important thing is the coach who’s been pushing me more to work hard and remain focused, no matter the impact on the game.

“Every game is a new game, whether or not I get assists, I just have to keep my feet ready, whether ten or twenty minutes, I have to be ready to give everything.”

Fulham has yet to decide on Chukwueze's future, though Silva confirmed that they have an option to buy, which they could exercise at the end of the season.

