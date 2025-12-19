The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The NFF in collaboration with the Egyptian Football Association, organised an international friendly before the AFCON on December 16

The football body expressed confidence in the coaching abilities of Eric Chelle after he failed to qualify for the World Cup

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has issued a strong statement ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The NFF appointed Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles after Augustine Eguavoen guided the team to qualification for the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

Since taking charge of the three-time AFCON winners, Chelle has recorded seven wins, three draws, and two defeats.

Super Eagles are eyeing their fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Egypt, with the Super Eagles set to face the Taifa Stars on Tuesday, December 23 in Fes, per ESPN.

We want to lift AFCON - Gusau

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, believes that the Super Eagles can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to NFF, Gusau said winning the title will relieve the pain of not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Zamfara-born football administrator explained that the current generation of players, consisting of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon deserves to have a major title in their name. He said:

"We have prepared the current team with the sole objective of lifting the AFCON title.

"The FIFA World Cup miss still hurts, but if the team is able to win the Africa Cup of Nations, it will go a long way to assuaging the feelings of our fans at home and in the diaspora.

"It will also be good for the present generation of Super Eagles as they will have at least one major triumph to their name.”

Nigeria finished in second position at the 2023 AFCON edition after losing 2-1 to host Ivory Coast in the final.

The Super Eagles have played a total of 104 matches across their 20 previous outings, and will be eyeing their fourth title in Morocco.

The Zamfara FA chairman has expressed confidence in Eric Chelle and his coaching crew.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation lifts the 2025 Unity Cup after the Super Eagles beat Jamaica in the final. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

He added that the players are currently comfortable as the Federation is working hard to ensure the challenges are reduced to the barest minimum. He said:

"It has not been easy for us as a Federation, but we have to continue to appreciate and show that we value the contribution of the players and officials.

“I have confidence in the coaches and the players that we have to turn the present gloom around and make Nigeria proud in Morocco.”

