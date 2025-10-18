Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has become the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances

The Fulham star surpasses Shola Ameobi, Kanu, Yakubu, and Mikel Obi in the all-time Nigerian appearance list

Iwobi is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance when Fulham face Newcastle next weekend

Alex Iwobi has entered the Premier League history books after breaking a long-standing Nigerian record previously held by some of the nation’s most celebrated football legends.

The Super Eagles midfielder reached a new career milestone during Fulham’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, a match that marked his 299th Premier League appearance, the highest ever by a Nigerian player.

According to the BBC, the victory meant the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Despite the result not going Fulham’s way, the moment was monumental for Iwobi, who continues to prove his longevity at the highest level of English football.

A record years in the making

According to the Premier League’s official website, Iwobi has now surpassed Shola Ameobi’s record of 298 appearances, becoming the Nigerian with the most matches played in the competition’s history.

The midfielder started his career at Arsenal, where he made his senior debut in 2015 after coming through the Gunners’ academy.

He spent four seasons in North London before moving to Everton and then to Fulham, where he has become a vital part of Marco Silva’s setup.

Iwobi’s achievement also places him ahead of other Nigerian greats who made their mark in the league, including Kanu Nwankwo (273 appearances), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (252), and John Mikel Obi (249).

As Iwobi closes in on his 300th Premier League appearance, the Super Eagles midfielder has not only set a benchmark for Nigerian players but also etched his name among Africa’s most dependable stars in English football history.

Iwobi continues to prove doubters wrong

At Fulham, Iwobi has enjoyed a resurgence under manager Marco Silva, rediscovering the creative spark that once made him one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents.

His work rate and versatility have earned the Super Eagles midfielder regular starts, often operating as both a winger and a central midfielder.

While Fulham fell short against league leaders Arsenal, Iwobi’s performance once again showed his value, as he was calm in possession, smart in transitions, and reliable in pressing.

Next weekend, Iwobi will look to make his 300th Premier League appearance when Fulham face Newcastle United.

A proud moment for Nigeria

Beyond personal glory, Iwobi’s record is a moment of pride for Nigerian football.

He follows in the footsteps of his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, and other Super Eagles greats who paved the way for Nigerians in the Premier League.

Now standing alone at the top of the appearance chart, Iwobi’s achievement is more than a number, but a reward of hard work and consistency.

Iwobi sets remarkable EPL record

