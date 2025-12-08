Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong retired ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Troost-Ekong's retirement has created a significant vacuum in the defence, as well as in leadership, both on and off the pitch

However, a Super Eagles forward has now emerged as a centre-back option capable of replacing the former Watford star

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football on December 4, just days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ekong had been included in Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for AFCON 2025, despite his involvement in the players’ protest during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The former Udinese defender was an unused substitute as DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the playoff final, a result that denied the Super Eagles a place in next year’s intercontinental playoff in Mexico.

Ekong reached the peak of his international career at the 2023 AFCON, where he won the CAF Player of the Tournament award, becoming the first defender to score five goals in a single edition of the continental competition, per BBC.

Onuachu plays centre-back for Trabzonspor

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was surprisingly deployed as a centre-back during Trabzonspor’s 2–1 victory over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ernest Muci scored a brace for Trabzonspor in the 46th and 76th minutes, before Anthony Dennis pulled one back with a stunning effort in the 85th minute.

According to Haberler, Wagner Pina received a straight red card for the visitors in the 78th minute, prompting coach Fatih Tekke to make a tactical adjustment that saw Onuachu drop into central defence.

Onuachu impressed in his makeshift role, making 10 clearances and winning 13 duels in the final 22 minutes, before Rhaldney was sent off with a second yellow card in the 90+8th minute.

The 2023 AFCON silver medallist, who picked up a yellow card in the 73rd minute, has now been handed a one-match suspension.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and TUMOSAN Konyaspor at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye. Photo by: Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Legit.ng earlier compiled reactions that trailed the performance of Paul Onuachu as a defender at his club. Read them below:

@COkpanku30216 said:

"New Super Eagles central defender emerges, pair him with Bassey and bring back Chrisantus Uche."

@KingsleyAhans wrote:

"He used to be a lanky CM/AM in Awori FC in Ọjọ. He started playing top 9 when he was picked by Churchill Ebedie FC in FHA Festac because of his height he was used as a top 9 and he scored two quick goals."

@WIZEINTHEBEAT added:

"Might just be Ekong’s replacement."

@Zakkanii said:

"Are you thinking what I am thinking!!!!!!😂

"If he can be. We go too bad for comer kicks

"Ekong legacy lives on 😂😂😂."

Onuachu scores for Trabzonspor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scored his eighth goal of the season in the Turkish Super League on Saturday evening, November 8.

Trabzonspor were held in a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor at the Papara Park in week 12.

Source: Legit.ng