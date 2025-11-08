Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has scored his eighth goal of the season in the Turkish Super Lig

The 31-year-old striker netted the only goal in Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor on Saturday evening, November 8

Fans have continued to question the rationale behind the exclusion of the former Southampton forward from the 24-man squad announced ahead of the World Cup playoffs

Paul Onuachu has sent a message to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Chelle announced his 24-man squad for the crucial clash against the Panthers of Gabon at the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat on November 13, notably omitting the 31-year-old striker.

The squad, unveiled on Saturday, November 8, features three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Leading the attack are Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, Sevilla’s Akor Adams, Paris FC winger Moses Simon, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tolu Arokodare, Sevilla’s Chidera Ejuke, and Olakunle Olusegun.

Onuachu scores for Trabzonspor

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scored his eighth goal of the season in the Turkish Super League on Saturday evening, November 8.

According to GZT, Trabzonspor were held in a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor at the Papara Park in week 12.

The Claret-Blues took the lead in the 14th minute through Super Eagles forward Onuachu.

Trabzonspor, controlling the game and the ball, created some important opportunities after the goal but couldn't create any dangerous chances.

Alanyaspor, on the other hand, created chances in open space but couldn't quite manage them, and the first half ended 1-0 with the claret and blue team leading.

The visitors started the second half on a high note, establishing themselves in Trabzonspor's half.

In the 73rd minute, the visitors equalised through Ianis Hagi with an assist from Maestro. The match ended 1-1 with the teams unable to secure all three points.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye. Photo by: Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu.

With this result, Trabzonspor have secured 25 points from 12 matches with a record of 7 wins, 4 draws, and 1 loss, while the visitors have 15 points with a record of 3 wins, 6 draws, and 3 losses, per nefes.

Meanwhile, Onuachi returned to his goalscoring form after failing to find the net against Eyupspor and Galatasaray.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans after Onuachu scored his eighth goal of the Turkish SuperLig. Read them below:

@LadyVictoria21 said:

"Onuachu doing what he does best! 💥 Another thunderbolt for Nigeria — unstoppable right now!"

@FadairoIbrahim2 wrote:

"That turning reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp goal against Newcastle."

@FrenzyJames1 added:

"Better than Tolu Arokodare by far, I don't know why he's not being called up to the National Team

@idan_olowo43695 said:

"Look at that turn from that tall man! Wow 👏"

