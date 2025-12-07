Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu faces a potential one-match ban in Turkey ahead of Trabzonspor vs. Beşiktaş

The Super Eagles striker leads the Super Lig Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 14 matches this season

Despite disciplinary risks, Onuachu remains focused on team success and his AFCON 2025 call-up

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu could miss a crucial Super Lig clash against Besiktas due to disciplinary rules in Turkey.

In the Turkish league, a player receives a one-match ban upon accumulating four yellow cards in a season.

Super Eagles forward Paul Onauchu could be suspended for Trabzonspor's match against Besiktas if he picks up one more yellow card vs Goztepe. Photo by Anadolu

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Onuachu currently sits on three yellow cards, having been booked against Samsunspor, Fenerbahce, and Eyupspor in the current campaign.

This means any caution in Trabzonspor’s upcoming matchday fifteen game against Goztepe could see the 31-year-old banned for one game, potentially affecting both his club and international duties.

Despite this looming threat, Onuachu remains a key figure for Trabzonspor and a vital backup for Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 plans.

Onauchu in red-hot form in Super Lig

Onuachu’s performances this season for Trabzonspor have been nothing short of remarkable.

The towering striker has already netted 11 goals in 14 appearances, placing him at the top of the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot race ahead of Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov, SportsRation reports.

Paul Onauchu is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 11 goals. Photo by Anadolu

Recently, Onuachu scored a brace against Konyaspor at Papara Park, helping Trabzonspor secure a 3-1 victory, Turkish outlet Daily Sabah reports.

He opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half before adding a second early in the second half, assisted by teammate Mustafa Eskihellac.

Despite personal milestones, the Nigerian striker remains focused on collective success.

“It feels good to score 11 goals. But the most important thing is to win,” Onuachu said after the match.

His consistent goal-scoring form has earned him a recall to the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2025, with coach Eric Chelle including him in the 54-man provisional roster.

Onauchu values team success

Beyond individual accolades, Onuachu emphasises teamwork and cohesion.

“This team can achieve great things. We are a family. When my teammates score, I am as happy as if I scored. Everyone is working hard,” he explained.

The former FC Ebedei product has represented Nigeria in previous AFCON tournaments in 2019 and 2023, though he has yet to feature under Chelle, with his last of 25 caps coming in June 2024 against Benin.

As the Super Eagles prepare for AFCON 2025, Onuachu’s fitness and disciplinary record in Turkey will be closely monitored as Nigeria seeks to win a fourth continental title.

With his combination of goal-scoring prowess and team-first mentality, Onuachu remains a crucial asset for both Trabzonspor and Nigeria, even as he navigates the risks of suspension ahead of major fixtures.

Onauchu sends strong message to Chelle

