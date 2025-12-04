Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football

Troost-Ekong's decision comes days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The timing of the decision leaves so many questions after he was named in the preliminary squad

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Troost-Ekong's role in the team has grown limited over time as new young players are emerging in his position, and his performance has begun to drop.

William Troost-Ekong retires from international football ahead of AFCON 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Fredrick has particularly limited the captain's playing time and has delivered brilliant performances, which makes the coach's preference unquestionable.

Ekong was named in Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for the AFCON 2025 and is expected to be in the final squad before bidding farewell to the team.

Ekong retires from Super Eagles

William Troost-Ekong published an emotional video on his X page, confirming his decision to retire from international football days before AFCON.

“HONOURED. GRATEFUL. FOREVER A SUPER EAGLE 🦅🇳🇬 Playing for Nigeria has been the greatest privilege of my life. The journey may end here, but my support never will. Here’s to the next chapter,” he wrote.

The captain detailed his journey in the national team, which culminated in 83 international caps and five major tournaments over 10 years.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he made his debut under the late Stephen Keshi on June 13, 2015, during an AFCON qualifier against Chad.

He represented Nigeria at four AFCONs, scoring five goals, the most by a defender in the history of the tournament, as noted by IFFHS, and was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 edition.

William Troost-Ekong during AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He is also one of the few current generation of Nigerian players to play at a World Cup, with others being Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidozie Awaziem, amongst others.

Nigerians paid tribute to the captain after 10 years of commitment, dedication and service to the national team.

@fisayosoyombo wrote:

“You have had a career you can be proud of, William. Thank you for your service.”

@olariches82 wrote:

“Thank you for honoring the call to serve fatherland. You'll remain one of our finest defenders. God bless your new endeavors.”

@certifiedmaga wrote:

“Wow. Thanks for everything you’ve done. You’re top3 Nigerias best defenders in my book. Hope to see you in Managerial and administrative roles in the future. Well done captain 💚”

@Abdxl_Aziz wrote:

“Thank you for your service to the nation. You wore the green and white with pride. Once a Super Eagle, always a Super Eagle. Wishing you the best in your next chapter 🫡🇳🇬🦅”

Ekong backs Nigeria to win AFCON

Legit.ng reported that Ekong backs Nigeria to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and names three countries that can stop the Super Eagles from winning.

However, the Al-Kholood defender will not be part of the tournament after announcing his retirement from the team days before AFCON.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng