William Troost-Ekong has retired from the Super Eagles with 83 caps, five major tournaments, and an AFCON MVP award

The 31-year-old defender steps down from national team duties weeks before the start of AFCON 2025

Ekong has pledged his continued support for the Super Eagles and hints at staying involved in Nigerian football

William Troost-Ekong has finally spoken publicly after announcing his retirement from international football, just weeks before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old captain, who was included in Eric Chelle’s 54-man provisional squad, surprised fans by stepping away from the Nigerian national team at a time when Nigeria is preparing for another major tournament.

William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football after 10 years playing for the Super Eagles. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

In an emotional message shared on X, the Al-Kholood defender reflected on his decade-long journey with the Super Eagles, calling it the “greatest privilege” of his life.

Ekong’s short video and heartfelt caption set the tone for a farewell that was both dignified and deeply personal.

Ekong breaks silence after retirement

Troost-Ekong’s farewell message made clear how much playing for the Super Eagles meant to him.

“HONOURED. GRATEFUL. FOREVER A SUPER EAGLE,” he wrote.

“Playing for Nigeria has been the greatest privilege of my life. The journey may end here, but my support never will. Here’s to the next chapter.”

The centre-back retires with 83 caps, appearances across five major tournaments, and a reputation as one of the most committed defenders of his generation.

His leadership shone brightest at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where he captained Nigeria to the final and won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award, CAF Online reports.

William Troost-Ekong celebrates after scoring for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers vs Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

But in recent months, Troost-Ekong found himself facing a new phase in his career as the rise of 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick meant the captain was no longer an automatic starter.

The shift became most obvious during the World Cup playoff loss to DR Congo, where he remained on the bench for the entire game, despite being assigned a penalty for the shootout.

Ekong’s legacy with the Super Eagles

Troost-Ekong’s journey with the Super Eagles began in 2015 under the late Stephen Keshi, who gave him his first cap.

He quickly formed an iconic partnership with Leon Balogun, famously dubbed the Oyibo Wall, a defensive pairing that became central to Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup campaign and subsequent AFCON tournaments.

According to The Standard, Ekong’s honours with the Super Eagles include a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, another bronze at AFCON 2019, and the historic MVP award at AFCON 2023.

A goodbye that isn’t truly goodbye

Although he will no longer feature on the pitch, Troost-Ekong made it clear his connection to Nigeria remains unbroken.

The Dutch-born defender hinted at staying involved with the national team in a new capacity, though he did not reveal what his next role might be.

As Ekong steps away, Nigeria says farewell not just to a centre-back, but to a leader whose story inspired a generation. His boots may be off, but his legacy continues.

