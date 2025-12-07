The Super Eagles of Nigeria have shifted their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Coach Eric Chelle’s release of a 54-man provisional squad has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians

Legit.ng analyses the teams that could stop Nigeria from lifting the AFCON title in Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is focusing on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he failed to qualify for the 2025 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Morocco will host Africa for the 35th edition of the AFCON from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, as countries battle for the continent's pride.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill.

Chelle was at the last edition of the AFCON, where he was beaten by host Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals 2-1 after extra-time, Al Jazeera.

The Franco-Malian will be seeking to create history with Nigeria by winning their fourth title, after 12 years.

Legit.ng has reeled out teams that can stop Nigeria from making history in the North African country.

1. Senegal

The Teranga Lions remain one of the complete teams in Africa, after finishing the qualifiers unbeaten. The one-time AFCON winner will bring a combination of strength and technical quality.

Senegal boasts of a solid defensive structure capable of caging any team in Africa, and a dangerous attacking combination that can penetrate any defence.

One player to look out for is Al Nassr star Sadio Mane, who has the ability to create chances out of the blue.

2. Algeria

The Desert Foxes are already on the path of rebuilding after missing the 2023 AFCON edition in Ivory Coast. Algeria remains one of the deadliest sides coming into the tournament, with their technical midfielders and fluid attacking style, capable of running deep.

Al Ahli star, Riyad Mahrez, will be bringing his wealth of experience and creativity into the team.

Morocco players during the semifinal match against Spain at the 2024 Olympic Games in Marseille, France. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

3. Morocco

Morocco are currently dominating African football from the youth levels to the senior stage. The Atlas Lions head into AFCON 2025 on a high, coming off their U20 team’s World Cup triumph.

The one-time AFCON champions are exceptionally well-organised, tactically disciplined, and boast one of the strongest squads on the continent.

Morocco’s star defender Achraf Hakimi, winner of the 2025 CAF Player of the Year award, remains one of the most dangerous players in world football. He enjoyed a remarkable season with Paris Saint-Germain, winning a treble that included the UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports.

4. Egypt

The Pharaohs remain the most successful African nation with a record seven AFCON titles.

Egypt will be depending on experience and class, including the presence of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, ahead of the continental tournament.

They may not be as explosive as other contenders, but they are incredibly disciplined, structured, and always tournament-ready.

