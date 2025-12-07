Sadio Mane’s cryptic post on X has gone viral after his former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah was benched for the third straight game

Fans linked the timing of Mane’s post to the growing tension around Salah’s role, even though Mane’s post came before Salah’s explosive interview

After Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds, Salah confirmed to journalists in a bombshell interview that his relationship with Arne Slot has broken down

Senegal international Sadio Mane set social media buzzing on Saturday, December 6, after sharing a cryptic emoji post around the same time Liverpool released their team news for the match against Leeds United, with Mohamed Salah benched for the third consecutive game.

Mane, now playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, posted a simple selfie with a single emoji on X.

Sadio Mane’s cryptic post trends online

In what could have passed quietly under normal circumstances, Mane’s post on X, as of the timing of this report, had gathered 768 comments, 3,300 retweets, and 36,000 likes after 16 hours of posting.

The timing of Mane’s post coincided with the announcement that Salah was once again benched. The Egyptian later went on to have an explosive interview after the game, which instantly triggered discussions on social media.

The coincidence in timing of Mane’s post has triggered a flood of reactions, with fans linking the Senegalese post to Salah’s turmoil.

Mo Salah claims he is been unfairly sidelined even though he has helped Liverpool for years. Photo: Liverpool FC

Fans react to Sadio Mane’s cryptic post

Sadio Mane’s post has reignited rumours about the tension that once existed between him and Salah during his time at Anfield.

One fan wrote: “What in the mother of cryptic messages is this?”

Another fan wrote: “Is that face for Salah?”

An observant fan wrote: “People will think this is a dig on Salah, but he has tweeted this way before the outburst.”

While another fan wrote: “The timing is impeccable.”

"I'm being thrown under the bus," Salah

Shortly after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah expressed frustration over being benched for three consecutive matches.

The 33-year-old claimed that promises made to him in the summer “were not kept,” Sky Sports reports.

In Salah’s words, “I don’t know why the relationship changed. I used to have a good one with the manager, and now it feels like nothing. I’ve been on the bench for three games. I don’t feel the promises made to me were kept. I have done a lot for the club.”

Salah also hinted that Liverpool’s upcoming match against Brighton might be his farewell at Anfield before he joins Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, suggesting a possible exit in January is looming.

Slot explains not fielding Salah against Leeds

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot explained his decision not to play Mohamed Salah during the Reds' 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

Ao Tanaka’s 96th-minute strike earned Leeds a dramatic equaliser, ensuring Liverpool dropped points again for the second consecutive week in the Premier League.

