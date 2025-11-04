CAF has celebrated Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi on his 27th birthday

Hakimi is one of the best players on the African continent and one of the best in the world in his position

The Spanish-born defender is one of the nominees for the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year award

CAF sent a special birthday message to Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco national team defender Achraf Hakimi on his 27th birthday.

Hakimi has been one of the best players in Africa for the past years and one of the best defenders in the world in the right-back position.

CAF celebrates Achraf Hakimi on his 27th birthday. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

He is highly rated by fans and the media for his defensive ability and, most importantly, his offensive skills despite playing from the fullback position.

In 2024, he finished runner-up for the CAF Men's Player of the Year behind Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, who won the award for the first time.

CAF celebrates Achraf Hakimi’s 27th birthday

CAF sent a special message to the defender via their official X account, celebrating his 27th birthday and describing him as one of the finest players in Africa.

“A day to celebrate one of Africa’s finest. Happy Birthday, Achraf Hakimi,” the post reads.

Hakimi is enjoying a remarkable year for club and country and could end it on a higher note with big moments in the AFCON and CAF Awards.

The defender won the treble with Paris Saint-Germain, including the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League title, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

His performances for PSG during the remarkable season helped him finish 6th in the 2025 Ballon d'Or, behind Mohamed Salah as the two Africans in the top 10.

Hakimi was also included in the FIFPRO World XI, the only African player in the top 11 in the men’s category, underlining how incredible he was.

According to CAF, he is one of the 10 nominees for the 2025 African Footballer of the Year Award and is widely considered as one of the favourites to win.

Hakimi, who finished runner-up during the 2024 edition behind Ademola Lookman, faces a tough challenge from Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

He was part of Morocco's history squad that reached the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first African country to do so.

Morocco is prepared to host the continent for the Africa Cup of Nations in December. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He could make further history by helping Morocco under Walid Regragui win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil from December 2025 to January 2026.

Morocco is gradually becoming a household name in African football across all age groups and could finally cement its status by winning the AFCON.

Why Hakimi should win CAF POTY

Legit.ng analysed four reasons why Achraf Hakimi should win the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year ahead of fellow contenders Salah and Osimhen.

The defender has performed well and even better in terms of most of the metrics used in deciding the winner of the award.

