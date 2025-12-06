Setback for Eric Chelle As NFF Sends Message to Egypt Ahead of AFCON 2025

Eric Chelle's plans could be disrupted as FIFA announced that foreign clubs can release players for AFCON from December 15

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on the Pharaohs of Egypt on December 14, but the match might be affected

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have reached out to their Egyptian counterparts to move the friendly to December 17

With barely two weeks before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Super Eagles have suffered a huge setback.

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are making frantic efforts to ensure that the proposed friendly against Egypt comes to a reality.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to trade tackles with the Pharaohs on December 14, as a warm-up game ahead of the continental showpiece.

Eric Chelle's Super Eagles are scheduled for a friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

The match has since been put in doubt after FIFA announced that foreign clubs can release their players on December 15.

With the situation, the NFF, as well as the Super Eagles technical crew, have reached out to their Egyptian counterparts to move the friendly to December 17.

Furthermore, the Super Eagles camp, which was initially scheduled to open on December 10, will now welcome players four days later.

Score Nigeria reports that the 28-man final squad will fly directly to Morocco, where they could still play a top friendly before their opening match, per Africa Top Sports.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia as they seek a fourth continental title.

They begin their quest for the trophy on December 23 when they take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, before facing off with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia four days later.

Eric Chelle's side will conclude the preliminary proceedings against the Cranes of Uganda on December 30.

The Super Eagles will hope to go a step further, having finished the last edition as runners-up, losing 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

Chelle defends inclusion of injured players

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle has defended his actions of including the duo of Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), and Felix Agu (Werder Bremen) in the 55-man provisional squad for the 2025 AFCON.

The tactician clarified that he got assurances from the players over the level of their fitness before the commencement of the continental showpiece.

The former MC Oran manager informed the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation that he had already made a provision for both players with the inclusion of a much younger player.

Nigerian football fans will hope for a good outing at AFCON 2025. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

He said 19-year-old Emmanuel Michael (LASK) will serve as a cover-up for both injured players, including Zaidu Sanusi and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Chelle to drop Nwabali?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has concluded plans to name a new first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tactician named six shot-stoppers in his 55-man provisional squad as he makes final preparation before the kick-off of the competition on December 21. Only three goalkeepers will make the final 28-man squad.

Source: Legit.ng