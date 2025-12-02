Mohamed Salah is set to miss Egypt’s pre-AFCON friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Pharaohs of Egypt will face the Super Eagles at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Salah will not join the national team until December 15

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to miss the friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on December 21, 2025 and ends on January 18, 2026, across multiple stadiums in the North African country of Morocco.

Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah will join Egypt's AFCON squad on December 15. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Countries have begun announcing their squads for the tournament, and Mohamed Salah will lead the Pharaohs’ charge under head coach Hossam Hassan, as noted by CAF.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set a deadline of December 11 for all 24 participating countries to submit their final squad list, 10 days before the opening match.

Salah set to miss friendly vs Nigeria

Egypt will play a friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14, as part of its preparation for the tournament.

However, Mohamed Salah will not be part of the match after Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that the forward will join the national team on December 15.

“It’s the 15th of December, but as always in these situations, there is a player involved, there is the nation involved - Egypt in this situation - and the club, and there are always talks about what is best for all three of us,” he told Liverpool TV.

“I think the way we’ve worked at this club - and I have worked in the past - is there is communication between all three: the player, the club and the country.

“That's nothing new, it's always the same. Also, when they come back, when they go. I think FIFA have said the 15th is the last date I assume a player has to be released.”

Eric Chelle could also be without some key players, including Victor Osimhen, as European clubs are trying to hold on to players for as long as possible.

There were initial reports that FIFA sanctioned December 8 as the official release date, but recent reports confirmed that clubs have till December 15 to comply.

Mohamed Salah set to miss Egypt's pre-AFCON friendly against Nigeria. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are aiming for their fourth continental crown and have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Pharaohs, on the other hand, are looking to extend their record seven titles and are in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria last reached the final in 2023, losing to host nation Cote d'Ivoire, while Egypt reached the 2017 and 2021 finals, losing to Cameroon and Senegal.

Ex-Arsenal star cleared for AFCON

Legit.ng previously reported that former Arsenal academy star Ryan Alebiosu was cleared to represent the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back has been in good form in the EFL Championship this season, and despite a passport issue that threatened his call-up, he is on the preliminary squad.

