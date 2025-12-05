The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly owing Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and his backroom staff salaries

The latest revelation comes three days after naming the 54-man provisional list for the 2025 AFCON

Nigeria is seeking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time, following their inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly being owed several months’ salary by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau.

The 48-year-old failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the playoff final on November 13.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, a former Mali coach, was appointed to lead the Super Eagles with the mandate of securing a World Cup ticket.

He took charge at a difficult time, with the three-time AFCON champions struggling in their first four qualification matches and earning just three points, a run that prompted the resignation of Finidi George.

Under the Franco-Malian manager, Nigeria improved significantly, winning four matches and drawing two (against Zimbabwe and South Africa).

The Super Eagles finished second in CAF qualification Group C with 17 points, behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who clinched the group’s sole World Cup slot.

Nigeria also recorded their biggest wins under Chelle during this period, defeating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-1 and the Panthers of Gabon 4-0.

Chelle secured his first trophy as Nigeria manager by winning the 2025 Unity Cup, following a thrilling 5-4 victory over Jamaica in the final, London Standard.

Chelle reportedly owed two months’ salary

According to ScoreNigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly owing Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle two months’ salary.

Chelle handled the last two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic, as well as the World Cup playoff matches against Gabon and DR Congo, without receiving payment.

Ibrahim Gusau, Eric Chelle and Shehu Dikko during the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the Franco-Malian coach earns a monthly salary of $50,000 and is still awaiting his outstanding wages ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 48-year-old also reportedly stayed away from the team in protest when players allegedly held out over bonuses two days before the crucial match against DR Congo.

Chelle met with the NFF Technical Committee on Monday, December 1, before releasing the 54-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former MC Oran coach outlined his plan to blend experienced players with younger talents during the camp, which was initially scheduled to open on December 8. However, FIFA later extended the release date for players outside Africa to December 15.

Following his failure to secure Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the NFF reportedly considered Augustine Eguavoen as a possible replacement, but the move was resisted from various quarters.

Rufai Oseni knocked for Super Eagles comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni was on the receiving end of backlash from angry Nigerians after his comments about the striking Super Eagles players.

Oseni is a vocal TV personality who has bravely dared guests on TV many times, and this has come back to haunt him after one of his guests escaped with many questions unanswered.

Source: Legit.ng