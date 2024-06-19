The NFF has finally accepted the resignation letter of the former national team coach, Finidi George

It was said that the football governing federation rejected the letter because the former Super Eagles manager did not sign it

Finidi George had announced his resignation as the head coach of the national coach after the NFF announced a plan to hire a foreign technical adviser

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has just accepted Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George's resignation letter.

It was reported that the football governing body rejected the former Nigerian winger's resignation letter as the senior national team coach because it was not signed.

NFF excos receive Finidi George's resignation

Vanguard reported that the resignation letter has now been signed and made available to all members of the NFF executive committee.

It was learnt that an official statement on the development was expected to be released after the Sallah holiday, which ended on Tuesday, June 18.

Finidi George quit his job as the Super Eagles coach after the NFF announced a plan to hire a foreign technical adviser whom he would be under his supervision.

In his resignation letter addressed to the president of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, George said he had decided to step aside from his position as the Super Eagles coach due to the changes in the technical crew he headed.

Finidi George accused NFF president

He alleged that the NFF president handpicked several members of the technical crew.

The football governing board announced a plan to hire a new foreign technical adviser for the team before the commencement of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in the first week of September.

Finidi George has only played two matches as the national team coach but has not secured a win in any of them. The former Nigerian international drew South Africa at home and lost to Benin Republic in the away match.

Finidi George's contract with NFF

