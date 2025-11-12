Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni received backlash from angry Nigerians after his comments about the Super Eagles' strike

Super Eagles players refused to train ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Panthers of Gabon in Morocco

The situation has descended into widespread reaction on social media, with most Nigerians on the side of the players

Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni was on the receiving end of backlash from angry Nigerians after his comments about the striking Super Eagles players.

Nigerian players boycotted training in Morocco ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Panthers of Gabon on November 13.

According to BBC, the players and staff did not leave their hotel to train in protest against the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid allowances dating back to 2019.

Nigerians slammed Rufai’s comment on Super Eagles

Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni, like many other Nigerians, shared his opinion about the matter on his X page, but what followed was something he would not have expected.

“When Mikel revealed the rot in Nigerian football and you called him names will you apologize to him now. 6 years non payment of allowance. What also happened to FIFA stadium? Nigerian football na wa,” Oseni wrote.

Oseni is a vocal TV personality who has bravely dared guests on TV many times, and this has come back to haunt him after one of his guests escaped with many questions unanswered.

@jayboi0247 replied:

‘Arise interviewed Amaju a few weeks ago. Why didn't you ask him about it?”

@c_mobike wrote:

“You had the chance on air with Amaju Pinnick severally and none of these questions came up. I’m not sorry to say the people at AriseTV helped him get away with a lot.”

@dar_kkrose wrote:

“Why didn’t you ask these and more on live TV, you knew he was talking rubbish and he couldn’t give us a concrete answer or is it against your job description??”

@Samuche83 wrote:

“So you had this information all along but failed to press him. Perhaps this issue would have come up at least some days before this playoffs preparations with enough time to address this disgraceful conduct of the NFF. You gave Pinnick an easy pass that's partly why we're here.”

@collins_montage wrote:

“But sir, one of the Azamen was in your studio, and also Oj opke also said they gave her evidence of due process and all, why didn’t you ask further questions?”

Amaju Pinnick was recently on Arise TV to clarify the FIFA Forward Programme funds, which the NFF allegedly mismanaged during his time in office.

Pinnick denied the allegations and claimed that the world football governing body monitors their projects and ensures proper utilisation of the funds.

Peter Obi released a statement

Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi published a strong statement after the Super Eagles players boycotted training over unpaid allowances by the NFF.

Obi claimed that the gesture from the NFF sets a wrong precedent for the youth that service to the country is no longer honourable and rewarding.

