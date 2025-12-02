Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to release a 28-man squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Mali coach reportedly submitted a 55-man list to the Nigeria Football Federation, consisting of 10 relatively unknown players

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a deadline of December 11 to submit the 23-man final list

Nigeria sports journalist Olatunde Odimayo believes the current squad will not let Nigerians down

Eric Chelle is set to release a 28-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The AFCON 2025 is less than 20 days away, and Chelle has reportedly submitted his list to the Nigeria Football Federation since last November.

The 49-year-old failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and since shifted focus to the AFCON coming up this month, per ESPN.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has mandated participating countries to submit their final 23-man squad list on or before December 11.

NFF to announce list

The Nigeria Football Federation are expected to announce the 28-man list on or before Wednesday, December 3rd.

According to ScoreNigeria, the leadership of the NFF and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle met behind closed doors on Monday afternoon.

Part of the deliberations were discussed during the meeting was how Chelle would begin to rebuild the team after the country failed to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup

The NFF expressed disappointment that despite the array of stars possessed by Nigeria, the team could not beat DR Congo in the playoff final on November 16.

A source in the NFF said the former Mali manager has the capacity to make a stronger team at the 2025 AFCON. He said:

“He (Eric Chelle) is very sound, very knowledgeable and has a clear vision for the team. The Nigeria Football Federation will help him to rebuild the team and also convince any player he wants in the squad, plying their trade in Europe."

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Eric Chelle in January 2025 with the mandate to qualify the country for the 2026 World Cup, per NFF.

The Franco-Malian coach recorded four wins and two draws during the qualifiers and secured his first trophy with the Super Eagles, defeating Jamaica 4-3 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup.

Chelle is destined for greatness - Odimayo

Nigeria sports journalist Olatunde Odimayo believes Eric Chelle will perform extremely well as manager of the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Odimayo advised the NFF not to interfere in the selection of players if they want the present coach to succeed. He said:

"It is evident that Eric Chelle is destined for greatness as coach of the Super Eagles. We all can notice how Chelle has been able to manage the big players in the team.

"If Eric Chelle is supported fully, Nigeria will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco."

