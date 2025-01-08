The financial details of newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle have reportedly leaked to the media

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles on Tuesday

The former Mali manager is set to arrive in Nigeria on Sunday to finalize his contract and kickstart work immediately

The financial details of the contract of the newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles Eric Sekou Chelle have reportedly leaked to the media.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) unveiled the 47-year-old tactician as the new national team manager on Tuesday, January 7, after several months of searching for a replacement for Finidi George.

Eric Chelle will reportedly earn a whopping $50,000 monthly as coach of the Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, Chelle’s appointment as the Super Eagles coach was endorsed by the Executive Committee of the football body based on the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

The former Mali manager has been tasked with ensuring that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Chelle is expected to arrive in Nigeria with three of his long-term assistants to finalise the deal with the NFF and kickstart work immediately.

The Super Eagles will kickstart its World Cup journey in 2025 when the qualifiers resume in March with their next game against group leaders Rwanda.

Eric Chelle to pocket $50,000 monthly

Chelle is reportedly set to earn a lucrative $50,000 monthly as coach of the Super Eagles after confirmation of his appointment by the NFF on Tuesday.

The Malian-born tactician’s latest salary positions him among the higher-paid coaches on the African continent.

Furthermore, two of Chelle's valued foreign assistants will also each receive $5,000 per month, demonstrating the NFF's commitment to establishing a competitive environment for the new Super Eagles technical crew.

Chelle’s $50,000 monthly salary reflects the federation’s belief in his ability to deliver results and restore Nigeria’s dominance on the continent.

Comparing Chelle’s salary to previous coaches

The $50,000 monthly salary Chelle will reportedly receive makes him among the highest-paid Super Eagles coaches in history.

Former coach Gernot Rohr, who served from 2016 to 2021, and won an AFCON bronze medal with the Nigerian team in 2019, reportedly received $55,000 monthly.

Finidi George, who only lasted as Super Eagles coach for one month, was also reported to have agreed to a $50,000 monthly salary with the football federation.

Chelle's monthly salary is also notable in the perspective of African football. It compares favourably to the earnings of coaches managing other prominent national teams on the continent, indicating Nigeria's readiness to spend on its football goal.

NFF slammed for appointing Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Gombe State FA chairman is perplexed about the logic behind appointing Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

Gara Gombe stated that the NFF seemed to be trying overtime to move Nigerian football backward with their latest decision.

The foremost football administrator also questioned the former RC Lens defender's pedigree and achievements, as well as his coaching credentials, particularly in light of the Super Eagles' current situation.

