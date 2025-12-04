The Super Eagles have been affected by a new rule introduced by the world football governing body FIFA ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released a 54-man provisional list for the continental showpiece, approved by coach Eric Chelle

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also set a deadline for each national federation to submit its final squad list

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle approved the release of the 54-provisional list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The continental showpiece is expected to run from December 21 to January 18, 2026 (21 days).

The Nigeria Football Federation, in a statement, said a trimmed 28-man list will be released before the deadline approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on December 11.

The three-time AFCON winners will face Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda in Group C, per BBC.

FIFA order affects Eric Chelle

The latest order from the world football governing body, FIFA, has affected Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

According to OwnGoal, FIFA has moved the former fixed date (December 8) for various clubs to release their players for the Africa Cup of Nations to December 15, which is exactly 6 days before the opening ceremony.

Chelle had originally planned to open camp on December 8 and try to rebuild the team following their inability to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup.

A NFF source revealed that coach Eric Chelle is unhappy with the development, as it has affected his plans to integrate fresh blood into the squad as replacements for ageing players. The NFF official said:

“On Monday (December 1), during the technical committee meeting with coach Eric Chelle, he complained bitterly about how the lack of adequate preparation for the team, cost them the World Cup ticket. Chelle said the period of time between the matches was too short.

“For the 2025 AFCON, Chelle has only six days to prepare the team for their opening match against Tanzania. The short period of camping has messed up his plans to get the Super Eagles in top gear."

There is every indication that the proposed friendly between the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs of Egypt will likely be cancelled, as the team will fly directly to Morocco instead of Cairo.

Aside from the move by FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will introduce five new regulations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Among the new regulations, CAF will ensure that all teams submit their final squad at least ten days before kick-off.

CAF is proposing that only 18 players from each squad will be permitted to travel within cities for matches by plane, road, or train, per African Top Sports.

