A Super Eagles player has reportedly pulled out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Coach Eric Chelle released a 54-man provisional list for the continental showpiece scheduled from December 21 to January 18

Nigeria has been drawn in group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda and have the sole aim of winning their fourth title

The Super Eagles have suffered a huge blow less than 20 days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released the 54-man provisional squad on Tuesday morning, December 2, just eight days before the submission deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group C match between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP .

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle is expected to trim the squad to 23 players before December 10, 11 days before the continental tournament kicks off.

The provisional list has sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly over the inclusion of 23 forwards.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda as they chase their fourth AFCON title, per CAF.

The Super Eagles last won the tournament in 2013, when Sunday Mba scored the decisive goal in the final against Burkina Faso.

Jordan Torunarigha refuses to honour call-up

Hamburger SV defender Jordan Torunarigha has turned down an invitation from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to OwnGoal, the former Gent defender is the reason Chelle released a provisional squad of 54 players instead of 55.

Torunarigha reportedly demanded assurances from the coaching crew that he would make the final 23-man squad before agreeing to honour the invitation.

Jordan Torunarigha during a Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Dortmund at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. Photo by: Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle had previously invited the 28-year-old for the World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, where he replaced Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella.

However, Torunarigha remained an unused substitute in both games and was subsequently omitted from the squad for the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic last October.

The former Hertha BSC star switched nationality from Germany to Nigeria in 2023 after representing the European nation at various youth levels.

Torunarigha received his first call-up under former coach José Peseiro during the international friendly against São Tomé and Príncipe on September 10, 2023, and also remained on the bench in the match against Saudi Arabia on October 13.

He made his debut when he came off the bench in the 75th minute during the friendly against Mozambique, a game the Super Eagles won 3-2, per Transfermarkt.

Jordan Torunarigha has played five matches for Hamburger SV in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, recording zero goals, zero assists, and no yellow cards.

Troost-Ekong removed as Super Eagles captain

Legit.ng earlier reported Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has stripped former Watford star William Troost-Ekong of the captain’s armband ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Troost-Ekong has chosen to focus on his club commitments following the controversy that erupted during the World Cup playoff, as Wilfred Ndidi will lead the Super Eagles to the continental showpiece.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng