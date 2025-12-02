Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released his preliminary squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria are eyeing their fourth continental trophy which is scheduled between December 21 to January 18, 2026

Football fans have expressed their concerns over the number of strikers invited by the former Mali coach

Eric Chelle has released his 54-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced the list after meeting with the former Mali coach in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

Following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, the NFF has mandated Chelle to secure AFCON qualification or risk losing his job.

The Super Eagles coach is expected to trim the squad to 28 players before the submission deadline set by the Confederation of African Football, per CAF.

Chelle invites 23 forwards

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has included a total of 23 strikers in his 54-man provisional list.

According to the NFF, former CAF Players of the Year Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) headline the list of forwards for the 2025 AFCON.

Chelle has also recalled out-of-favour players such as Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad), and Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic Glasgow).

The 49-year-old further listed injured or recovering players, including Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) and Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen), while Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes) and Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United) were selected from the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Chelle extended an invitation to six goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, Maduka Okoye, Adebayo Adeleye, Francis Uzoho, and Ebenezer Harcourt; 13 defenders and 12 midfielders.

The former Mali coach will be seeking to better the Super Eagles' performance at the last AFCON, where they finished in second position behind host Ivory Coast.

The three-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following Eric Chelle naming 23 forwards in his 54-man squad. Read them below:

Mc Youngest Comedian Chibueze said:

"Forwards na water 😁😁,,

"Who will play and who will sit on the bench?"

Kassouette L'imbattable Nigérian wrote:

"In attack, he takes Boniface, Victor Osimhen, Lookman, Moffi Tella, Moses, Samuel Awoniyi, and Arokodare."

Premier Soccer Mzansi added:

"Nigeria needs a creative no.10 that will compliment Ndidi and Iwobi in the middle and play just behind Osimhen. Than in the wings play Lookman on the left and Chukwueze on the right. If they can't find the proper no.10 play Lookman as no.10 and put Ejuke on the left wing."

Kenneth Maxwellz said:

"23 forward?😳 Na war?🤲🤲"

Dirim-TooReal wrote:

"Eric Chelle called up almost every Nigerian striker for AFCON… the man don learn! 😂."

