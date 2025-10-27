Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho’s injury is not as serious as first feared

The Super Eagles forward is expected to return in a few weeks, good news for Nigeria ahead of November’s World Cup playoff

Iheanacho’s resurgence at Celtic could earn him a recall to the Super Eagles squad by head coach Eric Chelle

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes received a major boost after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent injury is not as serious as initially feared.

The Super Eagles forward limped off during Celtic’s Europa League clash against Sturm Graz last Thursday, sparking fears the 29-year-old forward could miss the crucial playoff against Gabon in November.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the injury to Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is not too serious.

However, Rodgers has now provided a positive update that will come as welcome news to Nigerian fans. Speaking to The Celtic Way, the manager said:

“Alistair and Kelechi are probably not as serious as we first thought, but I’m not sure they’ll make Wednesday. So they’ll definitely be a few weeks.”

This development eases growing concerns about Nigeria’s attacking options ahead of the do-or-die playoff clash.

Iheanacho’s expected return within weeks means he could regain full fitness just in time to be available for selection by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles counting on experience

Nigeria is gearing up for one of its most crucial fixtures in recent years, a World Cup playoff against Gabon in November.

Kelechi Iheanacho has rediscovered his form since joining Celtic, scoring three goals in eight appearances for the Scottish giants.

The winner will advance to face either DR Congo or Cameroon for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs, where two of six competing nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles’ head coach Chelle has been counting on his most in-form and experienced players to deliver Nigeria’s return to the global stage.

Iheanacho, who appears to have rediscovered his form since joining Celtic, is now back in contention for a national team recall.

The 29-year-old forward was previously left out of the Super Eagles squad due to a dip in form, but has made an instant impact in Scotland, scoring twice in four league appearances and once in the Europa League, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Iheanacho’s renewed confidence and sharpness could prove vital as Nigeria seeks redemption after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Celtic move revives Iheanacho’s career

Since moving to Celtic Park on a free transfer this summer, Iheanacho has shown flashes of his best form, quickly becoming a fan favourite among the Hoops’ faithful.

For Nigeria, Iheanacho’s resurgence could not come at a better time, as the three-time African champions are desperate to head back to the World Cup.

With Victor Osimhen leading the line and Iheanacho possibly slotting in behind him, the Super Eagles could field one of Africa’s most formidable attacking duos when the playoffs get underway in Morocco.

Iheanacho sends message to Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iheanacho scored Celtic's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Crvena Zvezda in their 2025 UEFA Europa League opening match on Wednesday night, September 24.

The Super Eagles forward replaced Daizen Maeda in the 46th minute and scored for the Scottish champions in the 55th minute.

