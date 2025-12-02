Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly handed a call-up to a 22-year-old forward ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Chelle reportedly submitted a 55-man expanded list to the Nigeria Football Federation before pruning it down to 28

Nigeria finished as runners-up in the 2023 AFCON, after losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast in the final

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has begun preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with a new striker expected to be invited to replace Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties in the play-offs.

But, for AFCON 2025, the three-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Rafiu Durosinmi during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League match between Roma and Viktoria Plzen at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

The Super Eagles are now focused on securing their fourth continental title after missing out on a second consecutive World Cup.

Chelle hands first call-up to Durosimi

Eric Chelle has sent an invite to Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to ScoreNigeria, Chelle is impressed with the performance of the Czech Republic forward this season, especially in the UEFA Europa League.

The former Mali coach has identified Durosinmi as a suitable replacement for Victor Osimhen following the unimpressive performances from Tolu Arokodare, Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers.

A source in the NFF said the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle spoke with the agent of the forward on the availability of the striker. He said:

" I can tell you that Chelle spoke with the agent of Durosinmi before including him in his list of players for the tournament. We will wait to see if he makes the final 28 man list."

Durosinmi has scored a total of 12 goals in 27 matches this season, after recovering from his knee injury, per Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old scored his sixth league goal in Viktoria Plzen’s 2–1 win over Mlada Boleslav.

The Nigerian forward doubled the home side’s lead in the 82nd minute, finishing off a well-worked move started by former Czech international Matej Vydra.

Rafiu Durosinmi during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League match between Roma and Viktoria Plzen at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Hull City, Derby County, Oxford and Huddersfield Town are among EFL clubs eyeing January moves for Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi. The Viktoria Plzen forward, who has recovered from a double ACL injury, is out of contract next summer.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle is yet to announce his preliminary list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, scheduled from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

According to the NFF, Nigeria is drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda as they seek a fourth continental title.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast in the 2023 edition of the AFCON.

Oliseh addresses comments about Chelle

