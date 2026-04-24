Former Super Eagles Striker Slumps, Dies During Training in Kaduna
- Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has sadly passed away after slumping during a training in Kaduna
- Eneramo quit football in 2018 after a modest career but regularly keeps fit close to his residence in Kaduna
- The 10-cap former Super Eagles forward spent the majority of his career across Saudi and Turkish clubs
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Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has sadly passed away at the age of 40 after slumping during a routine football training session in Kaduna.
Eneramo had a 14-year long career which began with Nigerian club Lobi Stars and ended in 2018 with Turkish club Turk Ocagi Limasol.
He has been living in Kaduna, Nigeria where he was born since his retirement and kept a low profile away from the spotlight until his passing.
Eneramo dies at 40
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the striker keeps fit at a primary school in Ungwan Yelwa where the incident happened on Thursday, April 24, 2026.
He reportedly completed the first 45 minutes during the session, but slumped during the second half and sadly passed away before they got to the hospital.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com