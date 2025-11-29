Paul Onuachu scored a brace as Trabzonspor came back to beat Konyaspor 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday

The Nigerian striker now tops the Super Lig goal charts with 11 goals, eight ahead of Victor Osimhen

Eric Chelle’s AFCON 2025 squad selection could be influenced by Onuachu’s red-hot form

Paul Onuachu delivered a masterclass performance for Trabzonspor, scoring twice to inspire a thrilling 3-1 comeback over Konyaspor.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot before adding a second in open play, taking his tally for the season into double figures.

Paul Onauchu scored his 11th goal of the season as Trabzonspor won 3-1 against Konyaspor. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Onauchu showed why he is regarded as one of the deadliest forwards in Turkey’s Super Lig this season after netting his 10th and 11th goals of the season, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles forward also scooped the Man of the Match award due to his clinical finishing, while teammate Andre Onana also impressed with crucial saves.

The win kept Trabzonspor within one point of league leaders Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who are both set for an intense faceoff in the Istanbul derby.

A direct message to Eric Chelle

Onuachu’s performance comes at a crucial moment for the Super Eagles as preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is at an all-time high.

Despite consistent club form, the Nigerian striker has often been overlooked in recent international selections, missing out on World Cup playoffs, where players like Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, and Akor Adams were preferred ahead of him by head coach Eric Chelle.

Onauchu’s brace for Trabzonspor, as seen on Livescores, is a clear statement to the Super Eagles technical crew that his form cannot be ignored, and it sends a strong message to head coach Eric Chelle.

If the striker continues with this level of performance, the tall forward deserves serious consideration for a starting role in Nigeria’s AFCON squad.

His emotional post-match celebration hinted at the personal significance, blending his club success with international ambitions.

Super Lig form could influence AFCON selection

Onuachu’s rise atop the Super Lig scoring charts is particularly noteworthy.

His 11-goal tally now surpasses that of Victor Osimhen, highlighting his red-hot form and consistency.

This scoring streak has not only kept Trabzonspor in title contention but also put him firmly in the conversation for Nigeria’s attacking options ahead of the upcoming AFCON.

With Trabzonspor now fully in the race for the championship, every match matters, and Onuachu’s performances underscore his ability to deliver under pressure.

As Nigeria gears up for AFCON 2025, his club form could influence Nigeria’s squad selections.

The message is loud and clear as a striker in such form demands attention, and overlooking him could be costly for the Super Eagles.

Chelle yet to submit Super Eagles AFCON squad

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

AFCON 2025 is less than 30 days away, and the manager is expected to have submitted his provisional squad of 55 players, from which he will draw his final squad for the tournament.

