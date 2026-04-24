FIFA has confirmed Iran will not be replaced at the 2026 World Cup despite political pressure asking for their replacement

Italy and Nigeria have been rumoured as possible replacements of Iran decides against participating at the World Cup

FIFA insists football decisions must stay sporting despite strong calls to swap teams before the tournament starts in June

FIFA has delivered a firm response to growing calls for Iran to be replaced at the 2026 World Cup, ruling out any possibility of inviting nations like Italy or Nigeria as substitutes.

The debate gained traction after US envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested that Italy should be drafted into the tournament in place of Iran due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Italy's government has ruled out any suggestion the country could replace Iran at this summer's World Cup. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

However, FIFA has made it clear that such a move is not under consideration, BBC Sport reports.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reinforced the governing body’s stance, stating unequivocally that Iran will participate as planned.

Infantino’s comments underline FIFA’s long-standing principle that qualification must be earned on the pitch, not influenced by political circumstances.

Italy and Nigeria miss out

Both Italy and Nigeria were drawn into the conversation due to their football pedigree, but neither nation secured qualification for the 2026 tournament.

Nigeria played Iran in an international friendly in March after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Italy, a four-time World Cup winner, suffered another major setback after failing to qualify for a third consecutive edition following a playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s hopes were dashed after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoffs.

Despite the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodging a petition over alleged ineligible players, the result stood, and DR Congo progressed to claim the World Cup ticket.

According to Sky News, the idea of replacing Iran with either nation has been widely criticised, even within Italy.

Senior officials, including government and sports authorities, have dismissed the proposal, insisting that World Cup participation must be based on merit rather than external influence.

FIFA holds firm despite political tensions

The controversy stems from uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation due to geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel. However, FIFA has consistently maintained that sport should remain separate from politics.

Iran has already qualified for the World Cup and is scheduled to play matches in the United States during the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite earlier concerns, Iranian officials have confirmed their readiness to participate.

FIFA regulations do allow for replacement in exceptional circumstances, but the governing body retains full discretion over such decisions.

In this case, there is no indication that Iran will withdraw or be excluded, making any replacement scenario highly unlikely.

Infantino emphasised that Iran has earned its place and deserves to compete, reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to fairness and sporting integrity.

Nigeria advised to abandon World Cup dream

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria may have to come to terms with missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently awaiting a ruling from FIFA after submitting a petition alleging that the DR Congo national football team fielded ineligible players in the decisive African playoff match.

Source: Legit.ng