Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ryan Alebiosu, and Emmanuel Micheal are tipped for Nigeria’s final 28-man AFCON squad

Nigeria’s provisional 55-man list includes a mix of superstars, seasoned campaigners, and promising newcomers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is expected to submit his final 28-man squad to CAF by December 11

Nigeria has unveiled a strong and star-studded 54-man provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, giving fans a glimpse of the country’s depth ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Head coach Eric Chelle has included a mix of experienced Super Eagles stars such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Semi Ajayi, alongside a large pool of emerging players.

Nigeria released its provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, comprising of 54 players. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The list covers every position, with six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards.

Notable goalkeepers include Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Francis Uzoho, while the defense features experienced hands and rising stars alike.

Chelle has also invited promising youngsters, ensuring strong competition across the squad and providing options for his tactical plans in Morocco.

3 new players tipped for final 28-man squad

While Nigeria’s provisional list is extensive, insiders have already begun speculating about the three new faces most likely to make the final 28-man squad.

1. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

The Inter Milan midfielder, currently on loan at Pisa, has caught the attention of the Super Eagles coach Chelle this season with his work rate, strength in duels, and clean passing, Afrik-Foot reports.

Inter Milan loanee Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has been tipped to make Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON. Photo by Gabriel Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

Praised by Alberto Gilardino for his consistent performances in Serie A, Akinsanmiro is considered a strong candidate to join Nigeria’s AFCON campaign.

2. Ryan Alebiosu

Alebiosu has recently been cleared to represent Nigeria and has earned his first national team call-up, Sports247 reports.

The Blackburn Rovers standout has impressed in the English Championship with 18 appearances this season, demonstrating consistency and defensive reliability that could prove valuable in Morocco.

3. Emmanuel Micheal

The Linzer Athletik SK midfielder from Austria has also received his maiden call-up.

Michael’s inclusion reflects Chelle’s desire to infuse fresh energy and talent into the squad, while giving young players exposure at the continental stage.

Competition heats up ahead of AFCON

Eric Chelle faces a challenging task in trimming the 54-man list to the final 28 players who will travel to Morocco.

The inclusion of rising stars like Akinsanmiro, Alebiosu, and Micheal adds depth and versatility to the squad, while maintaining a balance between experience and youth.

The Malian is expected to submit his final 28-man squad to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on or before December 11.

Nigeria, seeking a fourth continental title, has been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

With the Super Eagles drawn in a competitive group, Chelle will rely on both his established stars and emerging talents to secure Nigeria’s fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

