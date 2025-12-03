Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his 54-man provisional list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Chelle included some players who played at the last edition, regulars in their clubs, and gave others their first call-up

A football administrator has berated the Franco-Malian for neglecting a Nigerian international playing in the Turkish Super Lig

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released a 54-man provisional squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The list submitted by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to the NFF consists of experienced players like captain William Troost-Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and a host of others.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles preliminary squad for AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Chelle extended the invitation to six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards ahead of the continental tournament.

The goalkeeping department boasts of competent hands like Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Francis Uzoho.

Red-hot striker Victor Osimhen, rejuvenated Ademola Lookman, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze found themselves in the list of forwards for the AFCON.

There are five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos), Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors), Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes), Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United), and Chisom Orji (Warri Wolves).

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have raised an alarm over the large number of forwards listed in the Super Eagles' provisional squad ahead of the AFCON.

Adepoju slams Chelle for ignoring Olawoyin

Nigeria football administrator Tobi Adepoju has berated Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for not including Caykur Rizespor star Ibrahim Olawoyin in the 54-man provisional squad released on Tuesday, December 2.

In a post on X, the Sporting Director of Shooting Stars SC said Chelle cannot continue to ignore the midfielder despite his contribution in the Turkish Super Lig, which has players like Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu. He said:

Ibrahim Olawoyin during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Rizespor at Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

"The Super Eagles need additional bodies & quality in the midfield,

"Ibrahim Olawoyin can't be at this top level in the Turkish League, and the coach will continue to ignore him when he's one of the qualities to solve the midfield problems."

The former Abia Warriors player has scored 18 goals in 98 appearances since joining the Turkish club in 2023.

The 29-year-old scored in Caykur Rizespor's 6-1 win against Pendikspor in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday night, December 2, per Sofascore. The former Enugu Rangers' last call-up was during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers under coach Finidi George, per Brila FM.

Fans react

@adeniyi_goke said:

"Are these all the players Eric Chelle personally selected? Perhaps once Ibrahim Olawoyin understands the dynamics and key stakeholders within the Glass House, he will be considered for selection."

@Ugolibra wrote:

"I wanted to see his link up play with striker works. Also, how he controls the midfield.. we already have goal scorers. What we need is a midfielder that can give them that pass to score a goal."

@SholumadeWale added:

"I swear, Iwobi no dey creative as this guy."

@MrFolatobi said:

"I still dont know why they keep ignoring him."

Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received the good news that former Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu has been cleared to play for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

