Bafana Bafana of South Africa has announced its final 25-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Head coach Hugo Broos sparked surprise with some notable omissions from his preliminary 54-man squad

Nigerian defender Ime Okon, who ditched the Super Eagles for South Africa, will watch the tournament from home

South Africa has announced its final 25-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad and Nigerian defender Ime Okon was surprisingly dropped.

Bafana Bafana stepped up their preparations for AFCON 2025 by announcing their final squad early for the tournament as they aim for their first glory in 30 years.

According to CAF, Hugo Broos, who was the first to announce his preliminary squad, took a step forward by trimming his squad 10 days before the December 11 deadline.

Broos downsized his 54-man squad to 25, delivering major tournament heartbreaks to 29 players, some of whom expected not to make it.

Broos drops Okon from AFCON squad

According to SABC Sport, Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane is the notable omission, having recently returned from an injury.

Another notable omission in the squad is defender Ime Okon, who ditched Nigeria to represent South Africa on the international stage.

He was born in Johannesburg to a Nigerian father and a South African mother. He currently plays for German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.

Okon has featured regularly for the team in 2025, and his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier was hampered by injuries, particularly missing the 1-1 draw against Nigeria.

His omission will not be much of a heartbreak for the defender, as he is just 20 and has plenty of years ahead of him to feature in major tournaments for the country.

The former SuperSport United star is no longer eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria, having played in official matches for South Africa.

Bafana Bafana’s final squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (both Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Tylon Smith (QPR, England)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem, Saudi Arabia), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Standby reserves: Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)

South Africa will open their campaign against Angola on December 22, before facing Egypt on December 26 and a tie against neighbours Zimbabwe on December 29.

