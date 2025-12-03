Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace for Fulham against Manchester City in the English Premier League on Tuesday

Chukwueze is included in coach Eric Chelle’s 54-man provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for the Cottagers in their last three matches, providing three assists

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace for Fulham in their dramatic 5–4 loss to Manchester City in an English Premier League thriller at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night, December 2.

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi also found the net, but his effort was not enough to shock the former Premier League champions.

Manchester City opened the scoring in the 17th minute as Erling Haaland netted his 100th Premier League goal, before Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders doubled the lead in the 37th minute.

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze scores two goals for Fulham against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Eight minutes later, Phil Foden compounded Fulham’s troubles, making it 3-0. The Cottagers pulled one back through Emile Smith Rowe in the 45+2 minute.

City resumed the second half in ruthless fashion, with Foden completing his brace in the 48th minute to extend the scoreline to 4-1. In the 54th minute, Jeremy Doku’s effort took a deflection off Sander Berge and found the net for City’s fifth.

Fulham responded three minutes later when Alex Iwobi unleashed a stunning low curler from 25 yards, igniting hope among the home supporters, per The Guardian.

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze added a third for Fulham in the 72nd minute, smashing home after meeting a loose cross from the right.

Chukwueze completed his brace six minutes later, pouncing quickly after Gianluigi Donnarumma parried a corner into his path, per Sky Sports.

Fulham are still sitting in 15th position, after losing their seventh match of the season.

Samuel Chukwueze and Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica in Brentford, London.

Chukwueze sends message to Eric Chelle

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has continued to impress ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eric Chelle included the AC Milan winger in the 54-man provisional squad released on Tuesday morning, December 2.

Chukwueze delivered an explosive performance in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic, providing two assists for Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, although he was unable to replicate that form in the playoffs.

The former Villarreal star has now scored two goals and provided three assists in seven matches for his Premier League side, Fulham.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans following Samuel Chukwueze's performance against Manchester City. Read them below:

@Huz_Chosen1 said:

"Don't you ever sit Chukwueze for one Kevin guy again, forget that I am a Nigerian, I have seen both players game later and Chukwueze is more experienced and better."

@FaridatFavour wrote:

"Let me not see all these contributions in AFCON from Chukwueze and iwobi first. That’s when we’ll have serious issue because they wanted to use my club to boost their careers. If you ask them to play for Nigeria they’ll be acting like they’re scared of the ball."

Chukwueze explains struggle under AC Milan coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Chukwueze experienced a far-from-impressive debut campaign with Italian Serie A powerhouse AC Milan.

The 25-year-old struggled to impress under then-manager Stefano Pioli and found himself largely relegated to the bench for much of the campaign.

