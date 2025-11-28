The Nigeria Football Federation is still waiting for Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle to submit his provisional squad

Chelle has yet to hand over his 55-man preliminary squad to the federation despite widespread reports that he has

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has a strict deadline of December 11 to submit the final 23-man list

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

AFCON 2025 is less than 30 days away, and the manager is expected to have submitted his provisional squad of 55 players, from which he will draw his final squad for the tournament.

According to CAF, participating countries must submit their final 23-man squad list on December 11, 10 days before the opening match of the tournament.

Chelle is yet to submit Super Eagles list to NFF

Nigerians have been eagerly waiting for the Super Eagles’ provisional 55-man squad list to be announced, and it has yet to be published.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is responsible for the delay as he has yet to submit the list to the Nigeria Football Federation.

This recent report counters other news in the Nigerian media that the Franco-Malian has handed over the list to the NFF for approval and submission to CAF.

Chelle is said to be having a final look at the list, as news of players getting injured or returning to full fitness that could influence the list keeps coming in.

Benjamin Fredrick will, unfortunately, miss the tournament after suffering a knee injury at Belgian club FCV Dender following his return after the World Cup playoff.

The club confirmed that he has returned to his parent club, Brentford, to continue his rehabilitation as Chelle looks for a replacement for the talented youngster.

Nigeria has other injury concerns ahead of the tournament, with Ola Aina battling to be fit after a hamstring injury against South Africa in September.

Felix Agu, who recently switched his international allegiance from Germany, will miss the tournament after an injury that will keep him out until the new year.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside North African powerhouse Tunisia and East African neighbours Tanzania and Uganda.

The Carthage Eagles eliminated Nigeria from AFCON 2021 in the Round of 16 and are currently one of the best teams on the continent, going through the World Cup qualifier undefeated.

Nigeria will open their campaign against Tanzania on December 23, play Tunisia on December 27, and have a final group game against Uganda on December 30.

