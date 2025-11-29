Benjamin Fredrick is set to miss out on the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations as he is ruled out for several weeks

The FCV Dender defender has suffered a knee injury as he returns to his parent club, Brentford, to begin treatment

Captain William Troost-Ekong is set to return to the starting lineup to pair with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey

Nigerian international Benjamin Fredrick has returned to his parent club, Brentford, after FCV Dender confirmed that the defender has suffered a knee injury.

Dender announced the heartbreaking news on their official social media channels, stating that the defender is now ruled out of action for several weeks.

Fredrick, who has made the headlines over the last year, is now a key member of the Nigerian national football team under Eric Chelle.

Fredrick ruled out of AFCON

His latest injury is set to rule him out of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on December 21 in Morocco.

Since the 20-year-old made his national team debut at the Unity Cup during the summer, he has started six straight matches for Nigeria.

Fredrick was outstanding during the World Cup playoffs in Morocco as he earned the man-of-the-match award in the semi-final victory over Gabon.

He also had a commanding performance against DR Congo, even though the Super Eagles lost the final to the Leopards.

Eric Chelle must now begin to bolster his backline as Fredrick will not be available until well into 2026.

William Troost-Ekong is set to return to the starting lineup to pair with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey in the backline.

Chelle may also explore fresh call-ups, including Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem or Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, who recently committed to representing Nigeria over England.

Fredrick's absence deals a major setback for the squad as he is not just a reliable defender but also a player whose confidence and composure have grown sharply over recent months.

Chelle yet to submit provisional list

Meanwhile, there are reports that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia.

According to a CAF statement, all participating teams must submit their final 23-man squad list on December 11, which is just days before the opening match of the tournament.

Nigerian football fans have been eagerly waiting for the Super Eagles’ provisional 55-man squad list to be announced, and it has yet to be published.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is responsible for the delay as he has yet to submit the list to the Nigeria Football Federation.

Cyriel Dessers returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers resumed light training at Greek giants Panathinaikos as he is set to fully recuperate from injury.

The 30-year-old missed the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and the Benin Republic, as well as the playoff against Gabon and DR Congo. The prolific forward also failed to feature in ten games for his club side.

